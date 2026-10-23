Sintered Plastic And Metal Filters: Performance Differences And Industrial Applications
|Factor
|Sintered Plastic Filter
|Sintered Metal Filter
|Weight
|Lightweight
|Heavier
|Temperature Resistance
|Generally lower
|Generally higher
|Mechanical Strength
|Moderate
|High
|Pressure Resistance
|Suitable for moderate conditions
|Suitable for demanding pressure conditions
|Chemical Resistance
|Excellent for compatible polymers
|Excellent for compatible metals
|Corrosion Resistance
|Excellent for many corrosive media
|Depends on metal/alloy
|High-Temperature Applications
|Limited
|Excellent
|Cleanability
|Application dependent
|Excellent for many designs
|Reusability
|Application dependent
|Generally very good
|Material Cost
|Often lower
|Generally higher
|Weight-Sensitive Applications
|Excellent
|Less suitable
|Custom Shapes
|Highly customizable
|Highly customizable
Which Filter Should You Choose?
There is no universal winner.
Choose a Sintered Plastic Filter When:
-
Low weight is important
The operating temperature is moderate
Chemical resistance is a major requirement
The operating pressure is relatively moderate
Cost efficiency is important
A disposable or less frequently cleaned element is acceptable
The application involves air, water, chemicals, venting, or pneumatic components
Choose a Sintered Metal Filter When:
-
High temperature is involved
High mechanical strength is required
Differential pressure is high
The filter needs frequent cleaning
Long service life is important
The application requires repeated use
The element is exposed to demanding industrial conditions
How to Select the Right Sintered Filter
Material selection should be based on the complete operating environment rather than the filter material alone.
Before ordering a sintered filter, consider the following parameters:
1. Filtered Medium
Is the filter used for water, oil, chemicals, air, natural gas, fuel, or another process medium?
2. Required Filtration Rating
Determine the required particle retention or pore size based on the contaminants that need to be removed.
3. Flow Rate
Provide the required liquid or gas flow rate. This helps determine the necessary filtration area and pore structure.
4. Operating Pressure
Both normal operating pressure and maximum differential pressure should be considered.
5. Operating Temperature
Temperature is particularly important when selecting polymer materials.
6. Chemical Compatibility
Identify the chemical composition of the process medium and its concentration.
7. Cleaning Requirements
If the filter needs to be backwashed, chemically cleaned, ultrasonically cleaned, or thermally regenerated, the filter material and construction must be compatible with the cleaning process.
8. Filter Dimensions and Connection
For replacement or OEM applications, provide the filter's diameter, length, connection, sealing configuration, and installation method.
A drawing, sample filter, or equipment specification can help the manufacturer develop a suitable filter design.
Can Sintered Plastic and Sintered Metal Filters Be Customized?
Yes. Both types can be customized according to the requirements of the filtration system.
Customization may include:
-
Filter material
Pore size
Porosity
Filtration area
Diameter
Length
Wall thickness
Shape
End configuration
Connection type
Sealing method
Surface treatment
For OEM applications, manufacturers can develop filter elements based on customer drawings, samples, or technical specifications.
At Huahang Filter, we can provide customized porous filtration solutions based on your filtration medium, pore size, flow rate, operating pressure, temperature, dimensions, and application requirements. If you are unsure which material is suitable, providing a drawing, sample, or basic operating parameters can help determine the appropriate filter structure and material.
About Us
Xinxiang City Huahang Filter Co., Ltd. is the professional production enterprises which is design, product and sales of the water treatment equipments, filters and filter elements. Also have its own import and export business autonomy. In order to meet the marker demand, we are equipped with professional R&D personnel, advanced professional equipment, and developed the filtering technology for various categories and support a variety of filtration testing and cleaning equipments for for many enterprises from domestic and overseas.
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