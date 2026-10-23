Wellcraft Kitchen And Bath Brings In-House Kitchen Remodeling Teams To More Northern Virginia Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) WellCraft Kitchen and Bath provides kitchen remodeling services across Northern Virginia. Since 2006, its in-house team has offered 3D designs, itemised quotes, cabinet options, and project management, starting with a free in-home consultation.

Sterling, Virginia, USA - October 23, 2026 - If you ask any homeowner who's had an unsatisfactory remodeling project, they'll tell you the same story. It starts with a group of strangers showing up on Monday and leaving on Wednesday, with their cabinets in the garage for three weeks Kitchen and Bath, a Sterling, Virginia remodeling company in business since 2006, has spent nearly two decades avoiding that story. Its designers, project managers, and installers now serve homeowners in more communities across Northern Virginia, including Ashburn, Herndon, Chantilly, Reston, Leesburg, and Vienna. The company's core work is kitchen remodelin, and the process starts inside the homeowner's kitchen rather than a catalog. Designers talk plainly about what a layout can and cannot do, including where plumbing and gas lines set limits. Homeowners see 3D renderings before any material is ordered, so demolition day holds no surprises. The team sources custom and semi-custom cabinets and points out where semi-custom lines can save money without changing the look.

“A kitchen remodel goes wrong when nobody owns the whole job. The designer blames the installer, the installer blames the supplier, and the homeowner ends up with a torn-apart house. Our designers, project managers, and installers all work for us, whether the home is in Sterling, Ashburn, or Herndon. One team, one schedule, one phone number to call,” said a spokesperson for WellCraft Kitchen and Bath.

Homeowners also get a written, itemized quote at the start. If anything changes during the project, the homeowner approves the change order before work continues. The start date is set around material delivery, so families don't end up without a working kitchen while cabinets sit on back order. Most full kitchen projects take six to ten weeks on site once materials arrive, and the jobsite is cleaned at the end of each day. The company pulls all required permits and schedules inspections.

Wider coverage means families in places like Fairfax, McLean, Great Falls, Falls Church, Haymarket, and Purcellville no longer need to choose between a local team they trust and the scope of work they want. Each project still begins with a free in-home consultation, where a designer measures the space, listens to the homeowner's goals, and gives a straight answer on cost.

About WellCraft Kitchen and Bath

WellCraft Kitchen and Bath is a locally owned remodeling company at 23465 Rock Haven Way, Suite 125, Sterling, VA 20166. Since 2006, it has remodeled kitchens, updated bathrooms, finished basements, added homes, created outdoor living spaces, and built custom closets for homeowners across Loudoun and Fairfax counties. The company's team completes every project, from the first measurement to the final walkthrough. To book a consultation, call (703) 775-1234.