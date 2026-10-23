Icallify Announces Live Webinar Showcasing 30 New Features And Enhancements In Version 4.2

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 12:19 am - The free online session will demonstrate new capabilities in security, call management, omnichannel communication, reporting, and platform reliability on October 29, 2026.

October 22, 2026 - iCallify, a multi-tenant communication platform developed by Inextrix Technologies, has announced a live webinar introducing iCallify 4.2, a major release featuring 30 new features and enhancements designed to support security, reliability, and agent productivity.

Scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2026, the free online session will provide a live walkthrough of the latest platform capabilities. Attendees will learn how iCallify brings call center software, omnichannel contact center capabilities, IP PBX, and voice broadcasting together within a single multi-tenant platform.

The webinar is intended for contact center operators, business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, IT and telecom professionals, VoIP operators, and existing iCallify customers and partners. The session will also explore how organizations can deploy the platform on their own infrastructure or through a hosted environment and customize it to their operational requirements.

Exploring the New Features in iCallify 4.2

The webinar will highlight several capabilities included in the latest release, including STIR/SHAKEN, Emergency 911 (E911), and High Availability. These enhancements will be presented alongside features designed to support agent workflows, contact center operations, and communication management.

The live demonstration will cover WhatsApp integration, including two-way chat and WhatsApp calling within the agent interface, alongside voice, SMS, and MMS communication capabilities. Attendees will also see how the platform supports predictive, power, preview, and manual dialers, with campaign-based dialer selection.

Additional topics include automatic call distribution (ACD), multi-level interactive voice response (IVR), queue callbacks, sticky-agent routing, number masking, and automatic failover. The session will also demonstrate live call supervision features, including monitoring, whispering, barging, and coaching, along with call recording and transcription.

Reporting capabilities, such as real-time dashboards, service-level agreement (SLA) performance, agent productivity, and campaign results, will also form part of the presentation.

Supporting Flexible Communication Deployments

iCallify is designed to support multiple isolated customer environments within a single platform, making it suitable for organizations managing multiple clients or offering communication software under their own brands.

The platform supports on-premises, private-cloud, and hosted deployment options. Its customization and integration capabilities enable businesses to adapt workflows and connect with existing systems through CRM integrations, APIs, and webhooks. Flexible monthly, yearly, and perpetual licensing options are also available.

Through the webinar, attendees will gain an overview of how these capabilities can support contact center operations, legacy IP PBX replacement initiatives, and businesses looking to expand their communication software offerings.

Webinar Speakers

The session will feature:

Arpit Modi, Co-founder & CEO, Inextrix Technologies

Deep Suthar, Senior QA Engineer, Inextrix Technologies

The speakers will present the latest enhancements, demonstrate selected platform capabilities, and discuss the direction of iCallify's development.

Event Details

Event: What's New in iCallify 4.2: 30 Upgrades to Your Multi-Tenant Contact Center and IP PBX

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM–7:00 PM IST

Format: Online webinar

Registration Fee: Free

Organizer: iCallify Team

Contact: [email protected]

The webinar is scheduled for 8:30 AM in New York, 12:30 PM in London, 1:30 PM in Central Europe, and 2:30 PM in Johannesburg. The joining link will be provided after registration.

Registration:

About iCallify

iCallify is a multi-tenant communication platform developed by Inextrix Technologies. Built on FreeSWITCH, it brings together call center software, omnichannel contact center capabilities, IP PBX, and voice broadcasting. The platform supports white-label customization, flexible deployment options, and integration with business systems.

For more information, visit

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