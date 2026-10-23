1001 Roosevelt Ave Unit 9, Carteret, NJ 07008, United States

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 1:47 am - Earthrelo will exhibit at the 64th IAM Annual Meeting & Expo in San Diego from October 21–24, 2026. Visit Booth 713 to discuss international moving services, corporate relocations, U.S. logistics support, and global partnership opportunities.

International moving and relocation professionals can meet Earthrelo's leadership team at Booth 713 from October 21–24, 2026.

SAN DIEGO, California, October 20, 2026 – Earthrelo, an international moving and relocation company, has announced its participation in the 64th IAM Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place from October 21–24, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

Organized by the International Association of Movers, the annual event connects moving companies, relocation professionals, freight forwarders, suppliers, logistics providers, and global mobility specialists from around the world. The theme for the 2026 meeting is“Navigating the Current.”

Earthrelo will exhibit at Booth 713, where attendees can learn about the company's international moving capabilities, U.S. origin and destination support, corporate relocation services, and global partnership opportunities.

Earthrelo Leadership Team Attending IAM 2026

Earthrelo will be represented at the event by:

.Samir Shah, President

.Kapil Lahoti, Branch Head – California

.Talla Ndiaye, Vice President, Corporate Sales

The team will meet with international moving companies, relocation management companies, freight forwarders, corporate mobility professionals, and global service providers throughout the event.

Discussions at Booth 713 will cover:

.International household goods moving

.U.S. origin and destination services

.Corporate and employee relocations

.Moving support across the United States

.Global agent and service partnerships

.Coordination of complex international moves

.Long-term business and referral opportunities

Strengthening Global Moving Relationships

Earthrelo's participation in IAM 2026 reflects the company's commitment to building strong industry relationships and supporting moving partners with coordinated relocation services.

Successful international moves depend on careful planning, clear communication, and reliable coordination between origin and destination partners. Earthrelo's team will use the event to share operational insights, better understand the requirements of industry partners, and identify practical ways to support their customers.

Arrange a Meeting With Earthrelo

IAM 2026 attendees who would like dedicated time with the Earthrelo team can contact the company in advance to arrange a meeting with Samir Shah, Kapil Lahoti, or Talla Ndiaye.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss specific service requirements, operational needs, and potential areas of collaboration.

Event Information

Event: 64th IAM Annual Meeting & Expo

Dates: October 21–24, 2026

Venue: Manchester Grand Hyatt

Location: San Diego, California

Earthrelo Booth: 713

Moving and relocation professionals attending IAM 2026 are invited to meet the Earthrelo team at Booth 713.

About Earthrelo

Earthrelo provides international relocation services for individuals, families, businesses, corporate clients, and industry partners. Its services include international relocations, household goods transportation, corporate moves, fine art moving, and coordinated origin and destination support.

Through professional planning, service coordination, and established industry relationships, Earthrelo supports customers and moving partners throughout the relocation process.

For more information, visit earthrelocation.

Media Contact

Earthrelo

Website: earthrelocation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 855-553-2784

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