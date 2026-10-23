Sagility Limited Reported A Strong Q2 Performance With Revenue Growth Of 22.5% Yoy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, October 23, 2026: Sagility Limited (NSE: SAGILITY, BSE: 544282), a leading global healthcare operations partner that helps U.S. payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce costs, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter Q2 FY27 ended September 30, 2026, according to IndAS.
Financial highlights for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2026:
- Revenue at ₹ 20,321 million (US$ 212.6 million), YoY growth of 22.5% (12.2% in CC terms)
- Organic YoY growth of 22.2% (11.9% in CC terms)
- Adjusted EBITDA at ₹ 5,353 million (US$ 56.0 million) at 26.3% of revenue, YoY growth of 23.0%
- Adjusted PAT at ₹ 3,254 million (US$ 34.0 million) at 16.0% of revenue, YoY growth of 8.1%
- Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 0.61, YoY growth of 13.3%
- Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 0.70, YoY growth of 8.1%
Financial highlights for the half year ended Sep 30, 2026:
- Revenue at ₹ 39,956 million (US$ 420.4 million), YoY growth of 25.0% (13.7% in CC terms)
- Organic YoY growth of 24.7% (13.4% in CC terms)
- Adjusted EBITDA at ₹ 10,069 million (US$ 105.9 million) at 25.2% of revenue, YoY growth of 25.2%
- Adjusted PAT at ₹ 5,951 million (US$ 62.6 million) at 14.9% of revenue, YoY growth of 18.9%
- Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 1.07, YoY growth of 25.4%
- Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 1.27, YoY growth of 18.9%
Business Highlights:
- Sagility secured $40.2 million of ACV from 31 existing clients and 1 new logo.
- Added 28 client groups in H1 FY27 (including clients acquired through the CareSeed acquisition), bringing the total active client group base to 105.
- Growing AI momentum with new SOW wins, with more production deployments, and AI-led GTM enabling faster solutioning
- Acquired Chirok Health LLC to accelerate Provider segment growth. The acquisition adds specialized CDI and coding capabilities, extending Sagility's end-to-end RCM offering and unlocking new growth opportunities.
- Employees: At the end of Q2, Sagility had 51,486 employees
- Geo Presence: As of Sep 30, 2026, Sagility had a presence in 5 countries with 28 delivery centers
- Interim Dividend of ₹ 0.15 per share
Rewards & Recognitions:
- Sagility is recognized as Leader in Avasant's Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarViewTM
- Sagility's SmarTec Nurse Assist solution won 2026 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing by Business Intelligence Group in SaaS category
- Received the Voice of the Customer Honor – HLS Services Specialist
- Sagility India ranked 57th among the 100 Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2026 by Great Place to Work® and was also recognized among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2026.
- Sagility India Earns Great Place To Work® CertificationTM for the second consecutive year
- Winner of Bronze Stevie® Award in the AI Adoption with Headcount Growth
- Sagility won the Golden Peacock Award for ESG
Commenting on the results announcement, Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO said,“Our performance in the first half of FY27 reflects broad-based momentum across the business. Our pipeline is healthy with larger deals and a growing set of
opportunities with Blues and mid-market plans. Our AI solutions are gaining traction, with new SOW wins and more solutions moving into production. CareSeed is now integrated into our Clinical Practice, adding depth to our healthcare quality capabilities and our recent acquisition of Chirok will accelerate our growth in the provider segment, strengthening our end-to-end provider RCM capabilities. As we enter the second half, our priority is disciplined execution through the AEP and Open Enrolment season, while investing in the capabilities that will drive our next phase of growth.”
Srinivas Mattapalli, Group Chief Financial Officer added,“Q2 FY27 was a strong quarter with healthy growth, robust cash generation and our highest adjusted EBITDA margin in six quarters, reflecting disciplined execution, operating leverage and delivery efficiencies. Our revenue trajectory demonstrates the resilience of the operating model as we enter the seasonally stronger H2. Underscoring our confidence in the business and our commitment to shareholder returns, the Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per share, up from ₹0.05 in the previous interim. We will continue to invest selectively in technology, AI and domain-led growth to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”
About Sagility Limited
Sagility is a leading healthcare operations partner that helps payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce costs, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences. With more than 25 years of exclusive focus in healthcare, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with technology-led transformation - embedding analytics, automation, and AI directly into operations while ensuring compliance with complex regulatory and clinical requirements. Serving over 100 healthcare clients, including 7 of the top
U.S. health plans, Sagility delivers end-to-end operational transformation at scale through a model built on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes.
Financial highlights for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2026:
- Revenue at ₹ 20,321 million (US$ 212.6 million), YoY growth of 22.5% (12.2% in CC terms)
- Organic YoY growth of 22.2% (11.9% in CC terms)
- Adjusted EBITDA at ₹ 5,353 million (US$ 56.0 million) at 26.3% of revenue, YoY growth of 23.0%
- Adjusted PAT at ₹ 3,254 million (US$ 34.0 million) at 16.0% of revenue, YoY growth of 8.1%
- Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 0.61, YoY growth of 13.3%
- Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 0.70, YoY growth of 8.1%
Financial highlights for the half year ended Sep 30, 2026:
- Revenue at ₹ 39,956 million (US$ 420.4 million), YoY growth of 25.0% (13.7% in CC terms)
- Organic YoY growth of 24.7% (13.4% in CC terms)
- Adjusted EBITDA at ₹ 10,069 million (US$ 105.9 million) at 25.2% of revenue, YoY growth of 25.2%
- Adjusted PAT at ₹ 5,951 million (US$ 62.6 million) at 14.9% of revenue, YoY growth of 18.9%
- Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 1.07, YoY growth of 25.4%
- Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (EPS) at ₹ 1.27, YoY growth of 18.9%
Business Highlights:
- Sagility secured $40.2 million of ACV from 31 existing clients and 1 new logo.
- Added 28 client groups in H1 FY27 (including clients acquired through the CareSeed acquisition), bringing the total active client group base to 105.
- Growing AI momentum with new SOW wins, with more production deployments, and AI-led GTM enabling faster solutioning
- Acquired Chirok Health LLC to accelerate Provider segment growth. The acquisition adds specialized CDI and coding capabilities, extending Sagility's end-to-end RCM offering and unlocking new growth opportunities.
- Employees: At the end of Q2, Sagility had 51,486 employees
- Geo Presence: As of Sep 30, 2026, Sagility had a presence in 5 countries with 28 delivery centers
- Interim Dividend of ₹ 0.15 per share
Rewards & Recognitions:
- Sagility is recognized as Leader in Avasant's Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarViewTM
- Sagility's SmarTec Nurse Assist solution won 2026 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing by Business Intelligence Group in SaaS category
- Received the Voice of the Customer Honor – HLS Services Specialist
- Sagility India ranked 57th among the 100 Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2026 by Great Place to Work® and was also recognized among the Top 10 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2026.
- Sagility India Earns Great Place To Work® CertificationTM for the second consecutive year
- Winner of Bronze Stevie® Award in the AI Adoption with Headcount Growth
- Sagility won the Golden Peacock Award for ESG
Commenting on the results announcement, Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO said,“Our performance in the first half of FY27 reflects broad-based momentum across the business. Our pipeline is healthy with larger deals and a growing set of
opportunities with Blues and mid-market plans. Our AI solutions are gaining traction, with new SOW wins and more solutions moving into production. CareSeed is now integrated into our Clinical Practice, adding depth to our healthcare quality capabilities and our recent acquisition of Chirok will accelerate our growth in the provider segment, strengthening our end-to-end provider RCM capabilities. As we enter the second half, our priority is disciplined execution through the AEP and Open Enrolment season, while investing in the capabilities that will drive our next phase of growth.”
Srinivas Mattapalli, Group Chief Financial Officer added,“Q2 FY27 was a strong quarter with healthy growth, robust cash generation and our highest adjusted EBITDA margin in six quarters, reflecting disciplined execution, operating leverage and delivery efficiencies. Our revenue trajectory demonstrates the resilience of the operating model as we enter the seasonally stronger H2. Underscoring our confidence in the business and our commitment to shareholder returns, the Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per share, up from ₹0.05 in the previous interim. We will continue to invest selectively in technology, AI and domain-led growth to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”
About Sagility Limited
Sagility is a leading healthcare operations partner that helps payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce costs, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences. With more than 25 years of exclusive focus in healthcare, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with technology-led transformation - embedding analytics, automation, and AI directly into operations while ensuring compliance with complex regulatory and clinical requirements. Serving over 100 healthcare clients, including 7 of the top
U.S. health plans, Sagility delivers end-to-end operational transformation at scale through a model built on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes.
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