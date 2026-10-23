Turkmenistan Could Gain $300M From 30% Methane Cut By 2030 - UN

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Reducing methane emissions in Turkmenistan by 30% by 2030 can bring economic benefits for the country exceeding $300 million, while also delivering significant social and environmental impacts, Economist at the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Uladzimir Valetka, said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Valetka made the remark on the third day of the OGT 2026 conference in Ashgabat on October 23.

"The most compelling aspect of reducing methane emissions is that the impact is immediate - it happens right now. Adhering to the Global Methane Pledge and cutting emissions by 30% by 2030 would yield over $300 million in economic benefits for the country," he noted.

According to Valetka, reducing emissions carries both environmental and economic significance. He pointed out that, given the 7% methane intensity mentioned during the session, the volume of gas lost could exceed 5 billion cubic meters, based on Turkmenistan's current production levels.

The economist also emphasized that lowering emissions could have a positive impact on public health, agriculture, and labor productivity. Specifically, he cited global estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA), extrapolated for Turkmenistan. These estimates suggest that measures to curb emissions could significantly reduce the number of premature deaths and mitigate losses linked to the health and agricultural impacts of pollution.

"Applying the IEA's global estimates to Turkmenistan shows that such a reduction would lead to 11,000 fewer premature deaths. The results are truly tangible, as confirmed by socio-economic analysis," Valetka said.

He noted that the groundwork for further emission reductions is already being laid in the country, supported by international partners, investments, capacity building, and the supply of equipment. The economist also highlighted the findings from satellite monitoring conducted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with authorized representatives of Turkmenistan's government agencies.

"UNEP has reported that its satellite monitoring system, which operates in close coordination with government representatives, has already yielded concrete results. Measures have been taken regarding eight sources of super-emitter-level emissions, and these outcomes have been verified, which is highly significant," he emphasized.

According to Valetka, the next step is to scale up the initiatives already underway. He also highlighted the importance of regional energy connectivity, an area in which Turkmenistan is already investing, identifying it as a key factor for sustainable energy development.

"What we can do, in partnership with the country, is to help scale up the efforts already being made. According to the UN's energy projections, which we presented to OGT participants last year, reducing methane emissions is one of the few measures that will never be a source of regret. The same applies to investments in regional energy connectivity, an area where Turkmenistan is already actively engaged," the economist concluded.

Meanwhile, the final day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is underway in Ashgabat.

On the third day, participants are discussing ways to reduce methane emissions, improve environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. In addition, the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system is being discussed.