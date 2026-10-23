PASHA Bank Co-Hosts Event On Supporting Smes' Import And Export Operations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) PASHA Bank, the Azerbaijan–France Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AFChamber) and Deloitte Azerbaijan jointly organized an event for representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) titled“Supporting SMEs' Import and Export Operations through Favourable Customs Regulations and Relevant Financial Products”.

The event addressed the challenges entrepreneurs face in their daily international trade activities, covering customs rules, legislative changes, digitalization initiatives, logistics processes and financing opportunities. Participants also exchanged views on how new regulatory requirements affect business operations.

Shabnam Sadiq, Legal Manager at Deloitte Azerbaijan, gave a presentation on customs rules governing foreign trade and changes in legislation. She discussed the implementation of the customs audit framework, the capabilities of the“Intelligent Customs” Information System (ICIS), and developments concerning temporary storage, express shipments and customs representation. The presentation also covered planned changes involving the digitalization of customs operations, electronic services, cashless payment mechanisms and information exchange between customs and tax authorities.

The panel featured Jalal Guliyev, Managing Director of Credit Risk Underwriting at PASHA Bank; Arif Heydarov, Director of SME Banking at PASHA Bank; and Rufat Aghayev, Head of the Logistics and Customs Operations Department at Green Tech Group. They discussed the logistical and financial challenges of import and export operations, supply chain management, adapting to new customs requirements and the effects of these changes on business activities.

Drawing on Green Tech's experience, the discussion examined the stages involved in moving goods from production to the final consumer, potential difficulties during customs clearance and the role of documentation processes. Particular attention was given to how logistics delays affect day-to-day operations and business results. The speakers noted that effective organization of logistics and documentation can help companies optimize costs and maintain continuity of operations.

The panel also explored how businesses can meet their financing needs. PASHA Bank representatives outlined the options available through factoring, trade finance solutions, credit lines and letters of credit. Choosing suitable financial solutions, they explained, can help companies manage working capital more efficiently and conduct international trade transactions with greater flexibility.

Heydar Ibrahimov, Senior Product Owner for Digital, SME and Hybrid Loans at PASHA Bank, delivered a separate presentation on factoring. He explained how financing accounts receivable enables businesses to access working capital sooner. Factoring can also help companies meet their financial needs while awaiting payments from customers and manage their liquidity more efficiently.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session and further discussion of the prospects for international trade and the practical issues entrepreneurs encounter in their business activities.

PASHA Bank continues its efforts to expand financing opportunities for entrepreneurs and support their international trade activities.





