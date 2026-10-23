Solidgate Secures Mica Authorization As A Crypto-Asset Service Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solidgate, a payment orchestration platform, today announced it has been authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The license is passported across the European Economic Area, giving Solidgate its own regulated foundation for stablecoins.

Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablecoins are becoming a new set of rails for global money movement. They are always on, settle in seconds, and work across borders by design. Companies with their own licenses will be part of this network.







Solidgate Secures MiCA Authorization

Solidgate has always moved early on new ways to pay. With its CASP license under MiCA, the company becomes an integral part of the network.

One license. 30 countries. One regulatory standard.

MiCA authorization is a milestone for Solidgate. It reflects a deliberate choice about how the company builds: on its own license, under its own controls, at its own pace.

Why Solidgate secured its own license

A CASP license of its own gives Solidgate control over how client assets are held, how risk is managed, and how fast the company scales. Stablecoin capabilities sit inside Solidgate and are governed by its own compliance framework.

Built compliance-first

The authorization took months of preparation and regulatory scrutiny of Solidgate's operations. The review covered governance and management, capital, custody arrangements, anti-money laundering controls, and operational resilience.

That scrutiny backs Solidgate's compliance-first approach. The CASP license confirms the company's framework meets the EU's requirements for crypto-asset service providers.

“Holding our own license changes where we stand. MiCA sets a high bar for crypto-asset services in Europe, and earning this license took work across the whole team. It proves we build compliance-first. Now we build on it. Stablecoins are the next global rail, and we're moving early to make Solidgate part of it,” said Stefan Dzhenkov, Head of APMs and Stablecoins, Solidgate

What the license means for Solidgate clients

Alongside existing fiat payment services, the license enables:



Custody: enterprise-grade safekeeping of stablecoins on behalf of clients

Exchange: exchange between fiat currencies and stablecoins

Payments: stablecoin payouts and cross-border payments Settlements: Stablecoin settlements for processing revenue

Risk warning

Crypto-assets carry risk of loss.

About Solidgate

Solidgate is a payment orchestration platform that enables businesses to process payments globally through a single integration, improving acceptance rates, lowering overhead, and growing without extra infrastructure. The platform connects merchants to 100+ acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs), and alternative payment methods (APMs), with built-in tools covering smart routing, billing, chargeback management, and more.

Press Inquiries

Kateryna Tymchenko

marketing [at] solidgate.com

