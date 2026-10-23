First ITMO Registry Credits Issued (Indonesia)

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Former UN CDM projects re-issued as voluntary Global Carbon Credits® are now tradeable 24/7 on Carbon Trade eXchange® (CTX®)

- Wayne SharpeLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first credits have been issued in the ITMO Registry were listed overnight on Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX). Indonesian projects that were previously registered to be issued through the UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) Registry have been migrated /converted and credits issued as voluntary Global Carbon Credits. They were issued directly in the ITMO Registry vintages 2013 - 2020, then listed CTX for exchange trading, priced at US$8.00 (vintage 2020) down too priced from US$1.00 (vintage 2013). These emission reductions had never been issued as CERs in the CDM Registry, so no CERs were required to be cancelled and that service will cease at the UNFCCC CDM Registry on 25th November 2026.This listing gives these projects a working market before the UN CDM Registry ends all transactions on 31 December 2026. CTX estimates that up to 2 billion CERs from over 8,000 CDM projects globally face being stranded or cancellation and loss of value if they are not moved in time.The alternative UNFCCC's new Article 6.4 mechanism registry is still being built/ rolled out, and all documents must be submitted manually into their Interim 'register'.What has been issued.Projects: 2 Indonesian Methane Capture projects, converted from the CDM Registry to the ITMO Registry.Units: voluntary Global Carbon Credits, covering both past (legacy) and future vintages.Vintages issued and listed: 2013 to 2020.Price range on CTX: US$1.00 (v2013) to US$8.00 (v2020).Volume listed: 700,015.Tradeable: for transfer or for cancellation, on CTX, Over the Counter, or on other platforms with approved ITMO Registry accounts.A pathway to Article 6.2Global Carbon Creditsissued in the ITMO Registryare initially voluntary units. Where they meet the requirements, including authorisation by the host country, they can be upgraded (now or later) to Article 6.2 ITMOs (Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes). That gives project owners a market today and a route to compliance-grade demand later, without waiting for the Article 6.4 registry.Quote"These are the first credits issued in the ITMO Registry, and they are ready for trading. As the CDM Registry winds down and the new Article 6.4 registry is still 'coming soon', project owners need somewhere to go now. Our project pipeline is large and growing every day, with over 20 projects currently in the process of migration." – Wayne Sharpe, CEO & Founder, GEM Global GroupHow to buy (or sell).Exchange trading: the credits are listed on CTX contact....OTC enquiries:....CDM project owners wanting to convert to the ITMO Registry:... or...They are already available on the platform at Retail Prices thanks to the new CTX API solution, with live listed data.About GEM Global GroupGlobal Environmental Markets (GEM) is an Australian-owned group based on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Its businesses include Carbon Trade eXchange(CTX), a London-based global exchange for environmental commodities that has traded over 1 billion tonnes of CO2e and has been the UNFCCC CDM Registry's exchange partner since 2017, and Global Carbon Registry(GCR), which provides registry technology, including the ITMO Registry, for project owners for voluntary and /or Article 6.2 credit origination. GEM also provides technology infrastructure for National Carbon Registry solutions.Media contactWayne Sharpe, CEO & Founder, GEM Global Group M: +61 412 147 697 ·...Notes to editorsGlobal Carbon Creditsare voluntary carbon credits. They are not UNFCCC CERs or A6.4ERs and are not authorised under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement unless and until the host country authorises them. An upgrade to Article 6.2 ITMOs is not guaranteed. CDM Registry dates are taken from the UNFCCC secretariat's published notices and may change. Prices are listing prices on CTX at the time of release and may change.

Wayne Sharpe

Carbon Trade eXchange Limited

+ +61 412147697

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First ITMO Registry Credits Issued (Indonesia) News Provided By Carbon Trade eXchange Limited October 23, 2026, 06:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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