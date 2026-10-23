Blackfox Media Spotlights Clinical Apps

BlackFox Media's 15 offline medical study and clinical reference apps

Two offline clinical reference tools lead a lineup of 14 medical study and reference apps with no ads, accounts or tracking.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlackFox Media LLC is highlighting two clinical reference apps, Infusion Ready and Patient Advocate Pro, from its lineup of 14 offline medical apps for iPhone. Both are built for licensed clinicians, both show the sources behind what they display, and like every app in the lineup they work without an internet connection and carry no advertising, no accounts and no tracking.Infusion ReadyInfusion Ready helps critical-care nurses, pharmacists and prescribers plan continuous intravenous (IV) infusions. It checks whether two drips can share a line (Y-site compatibility), shows documented conflicts, and groups everything a patient is ordered into the fewest IV lines where every drug sharing a line is documented compatible. Its data is curated from standard injectable-drug compatibility references and FDA prescribing information. The app is conservative by design: where no reliable compatibility data exists, it reports "No data" and keeps the drugs on separate lines.Patient Advocate ProPatient Advocate Pro is a differential-diagnosis reference for licensed healthcare professionals. A clinician enters a patient's comorbidities, vital signs and review of systems, and the app returns a ranked list of conditions to consider, along with a suggested work-up and the basis for each suggestion. It covers 335 conditions and 388 clinical findings and draws on more than 480 cited sources, with all text written by BlackFox Media from the cited guidelines.More clinical referenceMCI Triage Ready is a quick reference for mass-casualty incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive (CBRNE) hazards, with linked sources on every content screen. Code Ready Pro is a resuscitation companion for code teams, with CPR-cycle and epinephrine timers, shock tracking, the reversible causes of cardiac arrest (the H's and T's) and a timestamped event log. Code Ready Pro – Pediatric presents published per-kilogram dosing rules and weight-band reference tables for pediatric emergencies; by design it does not calculate patient-specific doses. Stroke Ready summarizes acute stroke guidelines, teaches vascular localization, and includes stroke severity and hemorrhage scales with label-checked thrombolytic dosing.Exam preparationThe lineup also includes exam preparation for nursing students, medical school applicants and emergency medical services (EMS) students. NCLEX Ready prepares nursing graduates for the NCLEX-RN licensing exam with 1,000 original practice questions across all eight client-needs categories, including Next Generation NCLEX item types, and a 150-question timed simulator. LVN Ready covers the NCLEX-PN exam for licensed vocational and practical nurses with 426 questions, 112 lessons and an 85-question simulator. TEAS Ready prepares nursing school applicants for the ATI TEAS 7 entrance exam with 1,284 questions and a full four-section simulator. MCAT Ready prepares medical school applicants for the Medical College Admission Test with 391 original questions across all four sections and 54 lessons.EMT Ready and Paramedic Ready prepare EMS students for the National Registry cognitive exams, with 277 questions and 54 lessons for EMTs and 286 questions and 66 lessons for paramedics. TNCC Ready supports nurses taking the Trauma Nursing Core Course, 9th edition, with 458 scenario-based questions and 22 full lessons across all 14 content areas. Tactical Med Ready supports trained personnel preparing for tactical combat casualty care coursework (TCCC and TECC), and every question, lesson and card in it cites its source."People are preparing for patient care on study breaks, between shifts and in places with no signal," said Patrick Gartner of BlackFox Media. "Every one of these apps works offline, with nothing to sign into and nothing tracking the user."All 14 apps are educational and reference tools for students and trained professionals. They do not replace clinical judgment, institutional protocols, official course materials or medical direction. The apps are not affiliated with or endorsed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, ATI, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, the Emergency Nurses Association or the American Heart Association. NCLEX, TEAS, MCAT and TNCC are trademarks of their respective owners.The apps are available now on the App Store. More information is available at the BlackFox Media website.About BlackFox MediaBlackFox Media LLC is an independent developer of offline education and reference apps for healthcare, public safety and academic testing.

Patrick Gartner

BlackFox Media LLC

+1 361-444-3550

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BlackFox Media Spotlights Clinical Apps News Provided By Blackfox Media LLC October 23, 2026, 06:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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