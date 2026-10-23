Brits Snap Up A Winter Coat Every 20 Seconds As Storm Austen Hits The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MandM reveals surge in winter coat demand as the first named storm of the season brings the threat of 80mph winds

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brits are wasting no time getting ready for the colder, wetter months ahead, with off-price fashion and sportswear retailer MandM revealing it is selling an average of one winter coat every twenty seconds as the UK's first named storm of the season hits the UK.The retailer has reported a surge in demand for winter outerwear, with coat sales jumping 27% in the past week as shoppers look to get ahead of the unpredictable British weather.Also, according to Google Trend data, searches for the term 'winter jackets' are up by 20% from the previous week.The shopping rush comes as Storm Austen is forecast to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK from Thursday night into Friday.And with increasingly extreme weather becoming a feature of Britain's changing climate, the rush for winter essentials could signal a shift in how households are preparing for the months ahead.The Met Office's latest State of the UK Climate report highlights how the country's weather patterns are changing, with the winter half-year (October to March) becoming 13% wetter over the most recent decade compared with 1961–1990.For shoppers already balancing household budgets, the arrival of storm season is another reminder of the need to prepare for the colder months without breaking the bank.MandM's latest traffic figures reveal parka jackets traffic is up 63%, with strong demand for fleece, gilets and bomber jackets, suggesting that practical outerwear is already high on shopping lists.Ben Powis, Marketing Director at MandM, said:"Storm Austen is a reminder of just how unpredictable British weather can be and it looks like shoppers aren't taking any chances when it comes to their winter wardrobes. We're currently selling a winter coat every twenty seconds, with demand increasing significantly as people start preparing for the wetter, colder months ahead. What's particularly interesting is that sales of waterproof coats have jumped almost 60% in the last three days compared with the same days last week, with longer-length coats and parkas up by a similar amount, which suggests shoppers are thinking carefully about what they need to see them through the season. With household budgets under pressure, getting winter-ready doesn't have to mean spending a fortune. Choosing good-quality, versatile outerwear and shopping around for high street brands at MandM can help families stay warm and dry without paying full price. Our advice is to think ahead, invest in pieces you'll wear regularly and look out for savings on the winter essentials you really need."

Tiffany Trow

Brandnation

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Brits Snap Up a Winter Coat Every 20 Seconds as Storm Austen Hits the UK News Provided By Brandnation October 23, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail



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