Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Darling Malla' Malaika Arora On Her Birthday, Calls Her 'Forever Fab

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 23 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished her close friend Malaika Arora on her birthday, sharing affectionate throwback pictures and calling her“darling Malla”.

Kareena took to her social media account to share a black-and-white picture in which she is seen kissing Malaika on the cheek.

“Happy Birthday darling Malla stay sexy and fabulous... biggest hug @malaikaaroraofficial,” Kareena wrote.

In another social media story, the actress shared a monochrome picture featuring Malaika and Amrita Arora. The picture, styled like a Polaroid, carried the caption,“Malla Forever Fab”.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Malaika have shared a close friendship for years.

They are often seen at celebrations, get-togethers and social outings together. Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika's sister Amrita are also part of the close-knit circle, which has frequently been seen together.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also marked the occasion with a heartfelt note, and recalled their childhood-style arguments, and emotional moments.

She shared a picture of Malaika dressed in a black outfit with fine detailing and penned a long birthday message for her elder sister.

“Malla, my sister with dynamic flair, we fought over what to wear..argued for hours with no resolve, but had each others back through it all!! We survived serious drama, through all the tears and that somehow got us closer through the years....with a name that means ANGEL you can fool everyone else cos I know the real GREMLIN that sits on the shelf phew I wrote you the poem I promised okkk now happy birthday my darling sister love you @malaikaaroraofficial,” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Malaika began her career as a model and video jockey before becoming a prominent face in Hindi cinema and television.

She rose to fame with dance numbers such as“Chaiyya Chaiyya” from Dil Se.. and“Munni Badnaam Hui” from Dabangg. She has since then also appeared as a judge on many dance reality shows.