Govt Proactive In Safe Return Of Stranded Umrah Pilgrims From Saudi

Government Support for Stranded Pilgrims

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the government remains proactive in addressing the concerns of Indian citizens, adding that stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned safely to India while assistance was being provided to those still awaiting their return. In a post on X, Rijiju said that more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims had returned to India earlier. Govt is always proactive to the issues and concerns of Indian citizens. The stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India safely in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who have returned earlier. Remaining Umrah pilgrims are being assisted. Following are the contact details of the 24X7 Control Rooms at Embassy of India, Riyadh & Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Embassy of India, Riyadh: Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784 Toll-free: 8002471234 (Calls from within KSA only) WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (Messages only) Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301 WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (Messages only) - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 23, 2026

Emergency Contact Mechanisms

“The government is always proactive on the issues and concerns of Indian citizens. The stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India safely, in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who have returned earlier. Remaining Umrah pilgrims are being assisted,” Rijiju wrote. The minister also shared contact details of the 24-hour control rooms at the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to assist pilgrims requiring support. The Embassy of India in Riyadh can be contacted at +966-554412016 and +966-542126784. Its toll-free number, 8002471234, is available for calls from within Saudi Arabia, while WhatsApp messages can be sent to +966-536216082. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah can be reached at +966-12-2614093 and +966-556122301. WhatsApp messages can be sent to +966-536209704.

MEA Coordination Efforts

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that around 3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims have returned home from Saudi Arabia over the past week through active coordination between Indian diplomatic missions, airlines, and tour operators. In addition to the stranded travellers, over 10,000 regularly scheduled pilgrims have also flown back to India during the same period, with authorities actively working to facilitate the return of the remaining pilgrims at the earliest. Taking to X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are monitoring the situation closely and providing comprehensive ground support.“Our Embassy in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah @CGIJeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights,” Jaiswal posted.

“This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” he added. The spokesperson further noted that round-the-clock emergency support mechanisms have been operationalised across both diplomatic stations, backed by local community networks.“Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers, are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals, and regular advisories are being issued,” Jaiswal said.

Security Incident at Dammam Airport

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said an Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, while two other Indian nationals were injured, citing Saudi authorities. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, "Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured." The Embassy said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. "We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," the Embassy added. The incident took place on Wednesday evening, October 21, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi authorities said investigations and damage assessments were ongoing, with security agencies coordinating measures to ensure the safety of airport operations and personnel. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)