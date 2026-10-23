Dhoomakethu OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal's Film

Malayalam film Dhoomakethu, starring Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal, is now set for its digital premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 23, 2026. The film arrives on the streaming platform nearly a month after its theatrical release on September 25.

Viewers can watch the film in five languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The multilingual release is expected to make the fantasy comedy accessible to audiences across different regions.

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, Dhoomakethu blends humour with a time-loop premise. Those who missed the film in theatres can catch the story online, following its transition from the big screen to the OTT platform.

Dhoomakethu Cast And Story: What Is The Film About?

Sajin Gopu plays Kuttan, a 35-year-old man preparing to marry Sharmila, played by Nikhila Vimal. However, his wedding plans take an unexpected turn when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forcing him to relive the same day.

Kuttan's worries about how others perceive his relationship add another layer to the story as he struggles to understand the strange events unfolding around him. As he attempts to break free from the repeating cycle, his plans for the wedding become increasingly complicated.

Alongside the lead pair, the film features Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan and Ganapathi S. Poduval in important roles. With its combination of fantasy and comedy, Dhoomakethu explores how an ordinary day can turn into an unpredictable experience.

Dhoomakethu Crew Details: Director, Writers And Music

Sudhi Maddison has directed Dhoomakethu from a screenplay written by Sonny and Manu. The film is produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya.

Jinto George has handled cinematography, while Vivek Harshan is responsible for editing. Ankit Menon has composed the music, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Muthu.

The technical team includes Ouseph John as production designer, Renganaath Ravee as sound designer and Mashar Hamsa as costume designer. R G Wayanadan has handled makeup, while Steven Kumar has worked as the stunt director. Vishnu Sujathan is credited with the sound mix.

Color Planet Studios has handled DI, with Remesh C P serving as colourist. Pictorial FX and ProlabVFX have worked on the film's visual effects.