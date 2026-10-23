Azerbaijan Plans No 2027 Budget Transfers To Its 67 Cities, Districts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)No additional state budget transfers are planned for any of Azerbaijan's 67 cities and districts to cover local expenditures in 2027.

This was stipulated in the draft law on Azerbaijan's state budget for next year.

According to the draft, total revenues of Azerbaijan's cities and districts are projected to reach 18.43 billion manat ($10.84 billion) next year, while local budget expenditures are projected at 735.57 million manat ($432.69 million).

Thus, the minimum amount of revenues exceeding local expenditures and allocated to centralized budget revenues has been set at 17.69 billion manat ($10.41 billion).

According to the projections, Baku's revenues are expected to reach nearly 16.65 billion manat ($9.79 billion), while local expenditures are projected at 326.78 million manat ($192.23 million). The amount of the capital's projected revenues exceeding local expenditures is estimated at 16.32 billion manat ($9.6 billion).

Among other cities, revenues for Sumqayit are projected at 288.3 million manat ($169.59 million), with local expenditures of 25.38 million manat ($14.93 million), while revenues for Ganja are estimated at 152.35 million manat ($89.62 million), with local expenditures of nearly 28.91 million manat ($17.01 million).

Among the districts, Absheron is expected to be among those with the highest revenues. The district's revenues are projected at 133.5 million manat ($78.53 million), while local expenditures are estimated at about 11.44 million manat ($6.73 million).

According to Article 10 of the draft law, when the revenues of cities and districts do not cover their local expenditures, transfers from the state budget of up to 10 percent of their expenditures may be allocated. However, the 2027 projections indicate that all 67 cities and districts will be able to cover their local expenditures through their own revenues.

State budget revenues next year are expected to reach 39.25 billion manat ($23.09 billion), while expenditures are projected at 42.4 billion manat ($24.94 billion).