Uzbekistan Welcomes UAE's Nomination Of Nusseibeh For UN Chief

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has welcomed the United Arab Emirates' nomination of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the country's minister of state and former permanent representative to the United Nations, for the post of UN secretary-general, stressing the importance of selecting a candidate capable of enhancing the organization's effectiveness in the face of mounting global challenges.

This was announced in a statement by Uzbekikstan's MFA on October 22.

In a statement, Uzbekistan noted that the upcoming appointment carries particular significance for reinforcing the UN's international standing and improving its ability to respond to emerging global challenges.

“Uzbekistan believes that the next Secretary-General should possess a high level of professionalism, extensive diplomatic experience, and the ability to bring Member States together in efforts to maintain international peace and security and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement said.

Uzbekistan's position highlights the importance of diplomatic experience, multilateral cooperation and consensus-building in addressing international issues. The country also emphasized the need for the next UN secretary-general to unite member states around shared priorities, particularly the maintenance of international peace and security and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nusseibeh has served as the UAE's minister of state and previously represented the country as its permanent representative to the United Nations. Her nomination reflects the UAE's proposal for the leadership of the international organization as member states prepare for the next stage of the secretary-general selection process.

The UN secretary-general serves as the organization's chief administrative officer and plays a central role in diplomatic engagement, conflict prevention and coordination of international efforts on global issues. The position also involves advancing cooperation among member states on development, humanitarian affairs and international security.

Uzbekistan's statement underscores its support for a selection process that prioritizes professional competence, diplomatic expertise and the ability to build consensus among UN member states.