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Azerbaijan Hosts SOCGOV 2026 Forum On Smart Governance In Khankendi


Date: 2026-10-23 02:46:39

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 23. An international forum titled "SOCGOV 2026: Digital Analytics for Smart Governance" is being held in Khankendi city, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The forum, organized by the DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, is attended by government officials from various countries, as well as local and international experts.

The objective of the forum is to discuss the potential for applying artificial intelligence and digital analytics within social services, to identify innovative solutions that make state-citizen relations more accessible, agile, and transparent, and to share best practices in the field of smart governance.

A declaration adopted during the forum expresses full support for the development of the SOCGOV initiative as an institutional and sustainable platform for international dialogue, the exchange of experience, and partnerships regarding the future of social governance.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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