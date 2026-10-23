Drug Cartels Trying To Incite Violence In Northeast To Revive Smuggling Networks: Intel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Fresh Intelligence inputs suggest that there are attempts being made to incite widespread violence in several northeastern states with an intention to enhance drug trade in the region.

Recent actions by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have dented the operations of the drug cartels largely and this explains why certain elements are trying to incite violence.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that several states in the region remain vulnerable to violence. The idea is to break the security chain so that drugs can flow freely into the region and then be smuggled across other parts of the country, the official said.

Despite several challenges such as operations on rugged terrains and riverine areas, the security agencies have managed to largely contain major drug operations that emanate out of Myanmar. This has led to operations by the cartels being hampered, the official said.

An official said that peace is a major deterrent for drug operations. The security agencies remain completely focussed on tackling drug related issues and smuggling. However when peace is disrupted, the focus of the security agencies completely shifts and this gives drug cartels the window to bring in narcotics and then supply them in several other parts of the country, the official said.

The Modi government had taken the initiative to make India drug free. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasised on numerous occasions that the war on drugs would be taken to its logical conclusion.

There are multiple agencies working together and in the last year have achieved immense success in putting down drug operations from Pakistan, Myanmar and also South Indian states.

The Intelligence agencies warn that these cartels are desperately trying to break the morale of the security agencies. This can be achieved by ensuring that their focus completely shifts to domestic issues. The idea is to run disinformation campaigns while trying to incite tensions, the official said. The end goal is to ensure that the whole of northeast burns.

Another official said that violence in the northeast is never good news. There are several elements across the border waiting to capitalise on the same. This helps them not just in smuggling narcotics, but also supplying arms and ammunition, while also pushing in illegal immigrants and terrorists into the region, the official said.

Drugs such as heroine and Yaba which is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine are pumped in large numbers into the region. These drugs form the backbone of the Myanmar based cartels. With supplies being hit largely due to conducive action by the Indian security agencies, these cartels are getting desperate.

They would look to use every tool at their disposal to ensure that the supply chains and routes function properly, officials say.

Officials say that this is a critical time for the security agencies. While there are attempts to run disinformation campaigns to incite violence, these cartels would also look to exploit the upcoming elections in Manipur slated for 2027.

In an election year, the biggest push by such cartels is usually made as the security agencies are busy ensuring a peaceful and fair conduct of the elections. In such times, cartels, terror groups and other smugglers will try and take advantage of the lax security situation to go about their business.

The recent NCB bust in which Yaba tablets worth Rs 50 crore was seized dealt a major blow to the Myanmar drug syndicate. Two operatives were arrested from Guwahati. The NCB has prepared a list of absconding accused and has launched a manhunt for them.

Such actions have become more frequent and this has been causing major problems for the drug cartels. They are desperate to put things back on track and hence would plan some misadventure in the Northeast, an official said.