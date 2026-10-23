Gujarat Introduces Official Round Seals On Digital Govt Certificates

Gujarat Enhances Digital Certificate Authentication

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Gujarat government has decided to introduce official round seals and details of the competent issuing authority on certificates and attestations issued through digital portals to reduce the need for citizens to visit government offices separately for stamping. According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 21, 2026, the initiative aims to make digital services more accessible and convenient for citizens under the Digital Gujarat 2.0 programme.

Currently, e-certificates obtained through digital portals do not display the round seal of the issuing authority, requiring applicants to visit the concerned office separately to get the documents stamped. The new arrangement is intended to eliminate this additional step and reduce delays in service delivery.

Technical Implementation and Efficiency

Streamlining Administrative Processes

Under the decision, a system will be developed to display the official round seal on certificates and attestations in accordance with applicable laws, rules and instructions. Details of the office of the competent authority approving the certificate will also be displayed alongside the seal. The initiative is part of the state government's efforts to simplify frequently used public services through Government Process Re-engineering (GPR) and Business Process Re-engineering (BPR). The measures aim to digitise the entire service delivery process under the 'Digital-by-Default' approach and integrate it with Digital Gujarat 2.0.

The government said the move would reduce additional visits to offices, save citizens' time and travel expenses, and minimise formalities after obtaining certificates. Displaying the official seal and issuing authority's details is also expected to make document identification clearer.

Coordination and Future Rollout

According to the circular, the concerned departments will coordinate with the Department of Science and Technology to take the necessary steps for implementation. Technical developments will be undertaken on the digital portal after the required departmental procedures are completed. The initiative is another step towards streamlining administrative procedures and making government services more citizen-centric under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (ANI)

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