BJP Announces Nationwide Save Democracy Remove Anarchy Campaign Drive

BJP Launches Nationwide Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide campaign titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' on Friday, with the first phase running until November 5 and the second phase scheduled from November 11 to November 30. The campaign, being undertaken at the direction of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, will focus on raising public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter list accuracy and constitutional processes.

Phase One Outreach and Mobilization

During the first phase, the party plans to organise a series of public outreach programmes, foot marches, interactive sessions and press conferences across the country. As part of the mobilisation drive, the BJP is preparing to organise foot marches at district headquarters, targeting a participation of 10,000 people in each march. It will also hold interaction programmes in every Assembly constituency, bringing together around 200 eminent and invited citizens to discuss electoral roll revision and related issues.

Engaging the Youth

The party will extend its outreach to educational institutions, including universities, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and coaching centres, with a particular focus on engaging young people and students. At the national level, the BJP has set a target of reaching out to more than 10 lakh young people and professionals through the campaign.

Media and Future Phases

Press conferences will be organised at the national, state and district levels to highlight the party's position on SIR, voter list accuracy and constitutional processes. Social media platforms will also be used to disseminate information and increase public awareness about electoral procedures.

The second phase of the campaign, scheduled from November 11 to November 30, will continue the party's nationwide outreach efforts through public engagement and mobilisation activities. Through the two-phase campaign, the BJP aims to mobilise citizens at the grassroots level and strengthen public awareness about electoral rolls and democratic processes. (ANI)

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