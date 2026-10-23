Iphone Duo Goes On Sale In India Today: Check Price, Variants, Bank Offers And More

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will debut on sale in India on Friday, October 23, but restricted availability may make it tough for purchasers to obtain one on the first day.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo began on October 16 via Apple's online store and other approved retail channels. According to a Mint article, around 6,000 devices are scheduled to arrive in India during the first week.

iPhone Duo Goes On Sale Today: Storage Options, Colours And Price

Apple has released the iPhone Duo with four storage options. The 256GB variant costs Rs 2,99,900, and the 512GB version costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB variant costs Rs 3,74,900, while the top-end 2TB model costs Rs 4,49,900. The smartphone is available in two colours: Star White and Night Sky.

iPhone Duo Goes On Sale Today: Where Can You Buy?

Customers may order via the Apple Online Store or the Apple Store app. The gadget is also available at Apple retail shops, Lotus Electronics, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and certain licensed retailers.

Buyers who intend to purchase the gadget in-store should confirm availability before travelling.

According to Reuters, India is one of the areas where buyers may pick online purchases in-store rather than buying the gadget over the counter. Pickup choices will be based on stock availability at checkout.

Apple operates six retail locations in India, including Apple Saket in New Delhi, Apple Noida in DLF Mall of India, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, Apple BKC and Borivali in Mumbai, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Customers can check the official shop listings for the most up-to-date operating hours and services.

iPhone Duo Goes On Sale Today: Launch Offers

Apple is providing many perks to qualifying customers. Offers include immediate cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards, as well as no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on qualifying purchases.

Customers can get up to Rs 81,500 in Apple Trade In incentives, depending on the condition of the exchanged item.

Additionally, buyers can get three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with their iPhone Duo purchase. Although it is subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

iPhone Duo Goes On Sale Today: Features And Specifications

The iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch outer display that extends to a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It is powered by Apple's A20 Pro processor and runs iOS 27. Its folding shape enables features like Split View multitasking and StandBy, which may transform the tablet into a clock or information display.

For photography, the phone has a 48MP Fusion Main camera and a 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide camera. It also includes a 12MP Center Stage front camera and an under-display FaceTime camera. Video recording is possible at up to 4K quality and 120 frames per second.

Buyers looking to purchase the iPhone Duo today should check the availability of their preferred colour and storage variant before placing an order or visiting a store. Another thing to note is that iPhone Duo stock will be limited for walk-in customers on launch day, so there's that.