Karnataka: KSRTC AWATAR V2.0 App Crosses 15 Lakh Downloads, Offers Whatsapp Bus Ticket Booking

The newly launched One Karnataka Mobility (KSRTC AWATAR v2.0) app is receiving an enthusiastic response from passengers, offering a convenient and technology-driven solution for bus ticket bookings. By bringing the services of all four state transport corporations onto a single digital platform, the app has made ticket booking easier and more accessible, reducing passengers' reliance on long queues at bus station counters.

Launched by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha on 10 September 2026, the platform recorded more than 15 lakh ticket downloads within a month, while passengers booked approximately 2.7 lakh seats during the same period.

Book Bus Tickets Through WhatsApp

Passengers can now book bus tickets directly through WhatsApp, in addition to using the mobile app. This facility is available for buses operated by KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC.

To book a ticket, passengers need to send a WhatsApp message to 6364940880 and follow the instructions to select their boarding point, destination and journey date. They can then enter their details, verify the information and proceed with payment.

Payments can be made through UPI, credit cards, debit cards and digital wallets. Passengers can book tickets up to 30 days in advance. Once the payment is successful, the booking confirmation and e-ticket are sent to the passenger via WhatsApp and email.

Easy Ticket Cancellation and Complaint Registration

The app enables passengers to access previous booking details, manage transactions and register complaints relating to all four state transport corporations. It also allows them to track the status of their complaints and check the necessary follow-up steps.

Passengers who wish to cancel tickets booked through WhatsApp can do so by sending a message to the same number and selecting the 'Ticket Cancellation' option. They must then enter their PNR number, registered mobile number and the transaction password received during the booking process. Once the details are verified, the system processes the cancellation.

Digital Bus Passes in the Next Phase

The transport department plans to introduce facilities for booking, issuing and managing digital monthly bus passes in the next phase. A QR code-based verification system will also be introduced to facilitate the verification of these passes.

To ensure proper identification and record-keeping, tickets booked through WhatsApp will be distinctly labelled as 'WhatsApp Booking' in the backend system's reports and records.

Helpline Numbers

Passengers can contact the following helplines for assistance with bookings and related queries:



KSRTC 24/7 Helpline: 080-26252625

AWATAR Cell: 7760990034 / 7760990035 AWATAR Cell Timings: 7 am to 10 pm

Transport Minister Highlights the Importance of Digital Services

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said that the state's transport corporations were on a par with private transport operators. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving public transport services through the adoption of modern technology.

He also noted that the KSRTC AWATAR v2.0 app was gaining popularity and encouraged more citizens to use the digital platform to access transport services conveniently.