PM Modi Highlights Personal Advancement As Key To National Progress

PM Modi Emphasizes Role of Personal Growth in National Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said personal advancement should serve as a means of national progress, highlighting the teachings of Swami Chinmayananda and his efforts to connect spiritual growth with the country's development. He cited a Vedic mantra,“Vayam Rashtra Jagruyam Purohitaah”, saying it called upon people to work towards making the nation aware and advanced. Prime Minister inaugurated the three-day Sammelan, being held from October 23 to 25.

Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, PM Modi said, "Friends, our Vedas call upon us: 'Vayam Rashtra Jagruyam Purohitaah '." That means, as those who wish the well-being of the nation, we must make the nation awake and advanced. Swami Chinmayananda Ji lived his entire life guided by this very mantra. The dedication with which he spoke on spiritual subjects, he spoke with the same eagerness and clarity on national matters, because our nation is the birthplace of our culture."

Mission and Legacy of Swami Chinmayananda

He described the nation as the foundation of people's existence and recalled Swami Chinmayananda's emphasis on linking spiritual progress with personal advancement and national development. The Prime Minister said that instilling self-respect for India among its people was central to Swami Chinmayananda's mission.

"This nation is the foundation of our existence. Swami Ji always taught us to connect our spiritual progress with personal advancement, and to make personal advancement a medium for the nation's progress. Filling the people of India with self-respect towards India was Swami Ji's mission. With this very purpose, he started the Gita Jnana Yajna, and took the knowledge of the Upanishads, Vedanta, and our scriptures to the general public. And today, we can see the results of that resolve of his," PM Modi said.

The Chinmaya Thought

Prime Minister described the Chinmaya Mission as more than an institution, calling it a“Chinmaya thought” rooted in the vision of a spiritual sage.“All the dedicated servants of the mission, devotees and seekers who have come from across the country and abroad, ladies and gentlemen, With your good wishes, today I have got the opportunity to be a part of the Amrit Mahotsav of the Chinmaya Mission. This is a completely different spiritual experience. This is a special affection and blessing of our saints towards me,” he said.

“Because Chinmaya Mission is not just an institution, it is a Chinmaya thought whose foundation was laid by a Chinmaya Rishi, and its journey of so many decades has also been filled with Chinmaya resolves. And what is Chinmaya is naturally immortal, it is Amritmay (nectar-like),” he further said.

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