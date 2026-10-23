Industrial Wireless Communication Bridges Enhance PLC Network Connectivity

A PLC Wireless Communication Bridge is a dedicated industrial device that converts wired Ethernet traffic into a wireless link for long-distance, high-reliability transmission. It reduces communication-cabling requirements and improves deployment flexibility, enabling data exchange between PLCs, between a PLC and a supervisory computer, or among other Ethernet-based industrial devices.

Key Capabilities



Selectable wireless transmission range from 0 to 3 km, depending on the model, antenna system, terrain, interference level, and line-of-sight conditions.

DATAE fully digital encrypted wireless transmission technology; the bridge can be installed without changing the existing PLC program and is designed for plug-and-play deployment.

Flexible point-to-point and point-to-multipoint network topologies for connecting one or multiple remote stations.

Support for mainstream industrial Ethernet protocols, including Siemens S7 communication, PROFINET, and Modbus TCP/IP, with compatibility for commonly used Siemens, Mitsubishi, Inovance, and other PLC platforms.

Model-dependent industrial specifications may include -40 °C to +75 °C operation, IP65/IP67 protection, electromagnetic-interference resistance, and dynamic frequency-hopping functions for harsh environments. OFDM modulation and related wireless technologies can provide millisecond-level latency; achievable delay, such as ≤50 ms, depends on the selected product, topology, RF conditions, and network traffic.

Typical Applications



Mobile or rotating equipment-including turntables, overhead cranes, and AGVs-where fixed communication cables are impractical or subject to repeated flexing.

Wireless links among distributed PLCs, HMIs, industrial cameras, and supervisory computers for remote data acquisition, monitoring, and control.

Cross-workshop or cross-area communication where trenching, cable trays, or roadway crossings would make a wired retrofit costly or disruptive. Temporary production lines, commissioning networks, and equipment relocation projects requiring rapid deployment and future flexibility.

Engineering Considerations before Deployment

A Wireless Communication Bridge carries Ethernet traffic, but the application requirements still need to be verified at the protocol and control-system level. Before selecting the bridge, document the required topology, protocol, data rate, cyclic update time, maximum tolerated latency, and behavior during a temporary wireless interruption.



Confirm whether the application uses unicast, multicast, broadcast, PROFINET discovery traffic, VLANs, or managed-switch functions, and verify that these functions are supported end to end.

Prepare an IP-address plan and check for duplicate addresses, subnet mismatches, unmanaged loops, and unnecessary broadcast traffic before commissioning.

For camera transmission, calculate the aggregate video bitrate and allow capacity margin for traffic bursts; separate control traffic from high-bandwidth video where appropriate.

Mount antennas with suitable clearance from steel structures, maintain the required polarization, and perform the RF test while motors, drives, welders, and mobile equipment are operating. Validate link recovery, PLC timeout handling, fail-safe behavior, packet loss, jitter, and application response under actual production load-not only during an idle workshop test.

Deployment Value

When properly engineered, a Wireless Communication Bridge provides a practical alternative to physical Ethernet cabling for mobile, distributed, or difficult-to-wire equipment. It can shorten installation time, reduce cable-maintenance exposure, and preserve flexibility for later expansion. The bridge should be treated as part of the industrial network architecture, with the same attention to addressing, bandwidth, fault behavior, cybersecurity, and acceptance testing as a wired connection.