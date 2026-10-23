Routestack.Ai By Custom Travel Solutions Expands To Deliver Native Stripe ACP Integration

MENAFN - GetNews) RouteStack by Custom Travel Solutions, the travel infrastructure layer for AI agents, today announced native Stripe Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) integration, enabling in-chat, API-based payments without redirecting users to external payment links or portals.

Greenville, SC - October 22, 2026 - RouteStack by Custom Travel Solutions ( ), the travel infrastructure layer for AI agents, today announced major platform features designed to streamline the agentic checkout experience.

The update introduces Stripe Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP): Native integration enabling in-chat, API-based payments. Prospects and AI applications can now authorize payments and complete transactions directly within their native flow, without redirecting users to external payment links or portals.

"In-chat checkout empowers our partners and developers to capture the full economic loop of agentic travel," said Yogesh Kapadne, Chief Technology Officer at Custom Travel Solutions. "Builders can create unique travel experiences and seamlessly monetize them."

"However, our clients want to build travel; we're here for them," stated CEO Mike Putman, "offering in-app payment capability is the logical next step in our journey as the premier full-service travel infrastructure provider."

Built on Custom Travel Solutions' 30+ years of Travel Direct API expertise, RouteStack gives developers unparalleled access to bookable inventory across flights, hotels, rental cars, activities, and vacation rentals. RouteStack manages merchant-of-record responsibilities, PCI compliance, and payouts, allowing AI startups and operators to launch full-spectrum travel products without complex licensing.

Developers and travel partners will access the new capability in the RouteStack sandbox environment.

About RouteStack

RouteStack by Custom Travel Solutions is the travel infrastructure layer for AI agents. RouteStack enables developers to query, book, and earn commission across the entire travel spectrum through a single Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint.

Learn more at routestack.