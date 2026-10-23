Bangkok Agency Relevant Audience Publishes Six SEO Case Studies For Brands Competing In Thailand's Search

MENAFN - GetNews) Client-approved results for SolarEdge, Nikon, LIV-24, Novotel Future Park Rangsit, PLUS Property and MaxLiner show what search visibility in Thailand looks like when it is measured, not promised.

BANGKOK, Thailand - October 23, 2026 - Relevant Audience, a digital performance marketing agency headquartered in Bangkok, has published six SEO case studies with results measured in Google Search Console and approved by each client. The library, available in English and Thai at relevantaudience/case-study/, is aimed at marketing teams that want to see real numbers before choosing an SEO agency in Thailand.

For international companies entering the Thai market, search is where much of the early demand shows up. Google handles about 99.5% of searches in Thailand, according to StatCounter's July 2026 figures, and buyers search in both Thai and English. The case studies show how six brands in different industries fared in that market:

SolarEdge (renewable energy): 20 of 20 focus keywords reached the first page of Google. Organic clicks rose 80%, from 4,693 to 8,450, and search impressions rose 273%.

Nikon (photography and imaging): all 10 focus keywords held on page one for four months. Impressions grew 23% and organic clicks 7% from an already high base.

LIV-24 (security and AI): 10 of 10 focus keywords on page one, with organic clicks up 9% in a narrow, high-intent market.

Novotel Future Park Rangsit (hospitality): organic clicks up 15% in a single quarter, with 12 focus keywords reaching the first page.

PLUS Property (real estate): half of its focus keywords on page one and more than 779,000 impressions in a market dominated by large property portals.

MaxLiner (e-commerce, Europe): organic clicks up about 148% year on year and 12 of 20 focus keywords on page one.

The results are uneven, and the case studies say so. PLUS Property competes in one of Thailand's hardest search categories, and Nikon's click growth is modest because it started from a strong position. Each case study describes the same four parts of the work: choosing keywords with commercial intent, on-page optimisation, content built around buyers' questions, and keeping the site technically healthy while measuring results throughout.

The agency is applying the same measurement approach to AI search. Its generative engine optimization service focuses on whether a brand is cited in answers from Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT and other assistants, which increasingly answer buyers' questions before they visit a website.

"Clients ask us what SEO will actually deliver in Thailand. These case studies are our answer: numbers from Search Console, approved by the brands themselves, including the cases where the market made it hard," said Antonio Fernandez, Founder & CEO of Relevant Audience.

About Relevant Audience

Relevant Audience is a digital performance marketing agency headquartered in Bangkok, with offices in Thailand, Singapore and Australia. It provides SEO, generative engine optimization, Google Ads, social media advertising, content and web development for brands in Thailand and the region, working in both Thai and English.