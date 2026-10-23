Base Hit Marketing Urges Lynchburg Businesses To Rethink SEO As Zero-Click Searches Rise

MENAFN - GetNews)Base Hit Marketing, a Lynchburg-based local SEO agency founded by Stephen Vernon in 2025, is encouraging local businesses to rethink how they approach search engine optimization as more Google searches end without a website visit. With AI Overviews answering questions directly in search results, the agency emphasizes the growing importance of Google Maps visibility, genuine customer reviews, and an integrated marketing strategy.

According to SparkToro's 2026 study using Similarweb clickstream data, 68% of U.S. Google searches during the first four months of 2026 ended without a click to any website. The shift presents a challenge for businesses that have traditionally relied on blog content to attract organic traffic.

“A lot of businesses are still paying for blog posts that AI now answers before anyone clicks. For a local business, what matters is showing up on the map, earning real reviews, and being visible everywhere people make decisions. SEO is one part of the strategy, not the whole thing,” said Vernon.

Rethinking Local SEO in the Age of AI

As AI-generated answers change how people find information, Base Hit Marketing encourages businesses to focus on the places where customers make decisions. A complete Google Business Profile, accurate business information, and authentic customer reviews can help local companies remain visible when potential customers search for nearby services.

BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey found that 97% of consumers read reviews for local businesses, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a credible online reputation.

Rather than abandoning traditional SEO, Vernon advocates adapting it to a changing search landscape. Local businesses should consider Google Search, Maps, review platforms, social media, and community recommendations as connected parts of their marketing efforts.

A Practical Approach to Sustainable Growth

Base Hit Marketing offers SEO audits that examine 16 months of Google Search Console data, competitor keyword gaps, technical performance, and Google Business Profile optimization. Each audit includes a one-hour live walkthrough and a prioritized roadmap to help businesses identify their next steps.

The agency also provides month-to-month SEO services without long-term contracts, supported by plain-language reporting. Its philosophy is straightforward: build sustainable growth“one base hit at a time,” with an emphasis on practical improvements and relationships that generate referrals.

Founded by Vernon, a Lynchburg 40 Under 40 honoree and former in-house chief marketing officer, Base Hit Marketing draws on his marketing certifications from the American Marketing Association, Digital Marketing Institute, and NP Digital.

Local businesses can visit this link to learn more and request an SEO audit.

About Base Hit Marketing

Base Hit Marketing is a local SEO agency based in Lynchburg, Virginia, founded in 2025 by Stephen Vernon, a Lynchburg 40 Under 40 honoree and former in-house chief marketing officer. The agency helps local businesses strengthen their online visibility through search engine optimization, Google Business Profile optimization, technical audits, and competitor keyword analysis. With a focus on transparent reporting, practical recommendations, and flexible month-to-month services, Base Hit Marketing helps businesses adapt to evolving search behavior and reach customers across digital channels. Guided by its philosophy of achieving growth“one base hit at a time,” the agency prioritizes sustainable results, trusted relationships, and referrals.