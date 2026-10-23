“Smurf” T-Series PCB-Mount Power Transformers Highlight Classic Product Design
Compact size, high power density Internally structured to be both compact and robust.
Features:
1 A fully-encapsulated printed circuit board is able to be directly welded and assembled,
making it easy to use with a perfect outline.;
2 It is compact in structure, solid, vibration-proof, moisture-proof, flame-resistant, and has
high dielectric strength.;
3 It has a higher power density with a smaller size.;
4 It is economical and affordable,with a competitive price.
Ambient Conditions:
1. -10°C to 40°C Operating temperature range
2. Class E (120°C) Insulation heat resistance
3. UL94-V0 rating Flame retardancy
Safety Features:
1 Dielectric resistance: >1000MΩ in normal condition;
2 Insulation withstand voltages: Better than GB/T15290 standard requirements.
3 Fire retardancy: In conformity with UL94-Vo;
4Insulation impact strength: Continuously 10 times impact of 6KV (50HZ)/50μS;
About Us
Beijing TransFar Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, design, production, sales, and service of new energy current/voltage sensors, new energy reactors/special transformers, small precision electromagnetic components, EV AC & DC charging piles, AC/DC converters, DC-/DC converters, open-frame switching power supplies, and enclosed switching power supplies.
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