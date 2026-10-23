“Smurf” T-Series PCB-Mount Power Transformers Highlight Classic Product Design

MENAFN - GetNews) Beijing 100015,PR. China-October 22, 2026

Compact size, high power density Internally structured to be both compact and robust.

Features:

1 A fully-encapsulated printed circuit board is able to be directly welded and assembled,

making it easy to use with a perfect outline.;

2 It is compact in structure, solid, vibration-proof, moisture-proof, flame-resistant, and has

high dielectric strength.;

3 It has a higher power density with a smaller size.;

4 It is economical and affordable,with a competitive price.

Ambient Conditions:

1. -10°C to 40°C Operating temperature range

2. Class E (120°C) Insulation heat resistance

3. UL94-V0 rating Flame retardancy

Safety Features:

1 Dielectric resistance: >1000MΩ in normal condition;

2 Insulation withstand voltages: Better than GB/T15290 standard requirements.

3 Fire retardancy: In conformity with UL94-Vo;

4Insulation impact strength: Continuously 10 times impact of 6KV (50HZ)/50μS;

About Us

Beijing TransFar Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, design, production, sales, and service of new energy current/voltage sensors, new energy reactors/special transformers, small precision electromagnetic components, EV AC & DC charging piles, AC/DC converters, DC-/DC converters, open-frame switching power supplies, and enclosed switching power supplies.