MENAFN - GetNews) Shapiro Diamonds, a Dallas-based jewelry studio owned by Lance and Kendra Shapiro, helps couples compare natural and lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings. The studio offers transparent guidance on diamond origin, pricing, and value, with stones sourced directly from mines and cutting facilities. Couples can choose custom settings in platinum, 18K white gold, or 18K yellow gold, with consultations available by appointment.

Dallas, Texas, USA - October 23, 2026 - One thing many couples entering a jewelry store have become increasingly undecided about is whether the diamond used to create the piece should be mined or lab-created. Couples ask this question at the outset of consultations at Shapiro Diamonds, a Dallas-based jewelry studio founded by Lance and Kendra Shapiro. The choice behind diamond engagement rings in Dallas has changed fast, and many shoppers feel stuck between two fears. Some worry friends and family will see a lab-grown stone as“fake.” Others worry about paying too much for a natural diamond or not knowing its origin. Shapiro Diamonds offers a simple solution. An artificial diamond remains a diamond in terms of chemistry and optics, with no distinctions other than where it's created, its cost, and its hardness. Natural diamonds are classified by the GIA, while artificial diamonds are classified by either the GIA or the EGL.

“Couples often arrive with a question they are almost embarrassed to ask, which is whether a lab-grown diamond is somehow less real. It is not. Both stones are diamonds, and they sparkle the same way. The difference is origin, price, and how each one may hold value over time. Our job is to put them side by side, explain those trade-offs honestly, and then step back. The right answer is the one that feels right to the couple, not to us,” shared Kendra Shapiro.

Shapiro Diamonds sources stones directly from mines and cutting facilities, which keeps retail markup out of the price for both natural and lab-grown options. Every consultation is by appointment, so there are no crowds and no one is rushed through such a personal decision. Once a stone is chosen, the studio can set it in a custom design in platinum, 18K white gold, or 18K yellow gold, and it stands behind every ring it sets, regardless of the center diamond's origin. Undecided buyers are welcome to come back and look again, as many times as they need.

Choosing diamonds isn't an exam with only one correct answer. The studio helps couples choose with clear information on both natural and lab-grown diamonds, without confusion or regret. For people shopping for diamond engagement rings in Dallas, the choice becomes much easier than imagined.

About Shapiro Diamonds

Shapiro Diamonds Dallas Engagement Rings is a Dallas-based jewelry design firm. The business is run by two owners, Lance and Kendra Shapiro. The business specializes in custom engagement ring design, certified loose diamonds, and fine jewelry. Customers can purchase natural and lab-created diamonds from Shapiro Diamonds at wholesale prices. Dallas-Fort Worth residents visit our exclusive jewelry showroom to browse diamond engagement rings in Dallas and customize their rings.