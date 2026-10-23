Qualtech Delivers AC/DC Dual-Charging Mobile Energy Storage Cabinet With 93Kwh Range Extension To Henan Construction Site

Qualtech has successfully completed the delivery of a 93kWh range-extender mobile integrated cabinet project for a construction site in Henan. Addressing the pain points of traditional diesel generator power supply at construction sites, the project adopts an innovative solution combining an "energy storage integrated cabinet + range-extender DC excitation generator," providing a stable, economical, and green power supply solution for both living and equipment power needs on site.

01 Construction Site Power Pain Points: The Dual Dilemma of Diesel Generators

Currently, the majority of construction sites in China rely on diesel generators to power loads such as welding machines. However, this traditional power supply model exposes two core pain points over long-term operation:



High Operating Costs: Diesel generators require regular replacement of consumables such as engine oil and filters, involving high maintenance frequency and labor costs. Over the long run, O&M expenses cannot be overlooked. Low Energy Utilization Efficiency: Diesel generators consume large amounts of fuel with high electricity costs, while emissions and noise issues are increasingly subject to pressure from both environmental policies and surrounding residents.

Given these pain points, construction sites urgently need to introduce new energy storage systems to replace or supplement traditional diesel generation - reducing operating costs and improving energy utilization efficiency.

02 Solution: How the Range-Extender Integrated Cabinet System Breaks the Impasse

On-site power consumption at construction sites falls into two main categories: living power and equipment power. Living power has a high rated power demand and requires long-duration uninterrupted supply. Taking a 20kW living power demand as an example, a pure energy storage solution providing round-the-clock uninterrupted supply would require at least four units rotating in operation.

Addressing this scenario, Qualtech's range-extender mobile integrated cabinet solution is more favored by users - enabling flexible fulfillment of different on-site power needs with fewer integrated cabinets plus a range-extender mode.

The specific operating logic is as follows: when the energy storage system has sufficient charge, the integrated cabinet supplies power directly to the load. When a full day of continuous supply depletes the energy storage system, the range-extender DC excitation generator automatically engages to continue supplying the load and share the storage discharge burden. The power generated by the range-extender can either directly supply the load or simultaneously charge the energy storage system - ensuring uninterrupted construction site load power while continuously replenishing storage energy, achieving a true "range extension" effect.

03 System Architecture: Detailed 93kWh Energy Storage Configuration

The delivered integrated cabinet system consists of two parts: the energy storage integrated cabinet and the range-extender DC excitation generator. The core energy storage configuration of the integrated cabinet is as follows:



Individual Cells: 3.2V, 122Ah LFP cells

Battery Pack: 1P60S configuration, 192V, 122Ah

Cluster Configuration: 4 packs in series, 1P240S, 768V, 122Ah, total capacity 93.696kWh High-Voltage Output: One output from the high-voltage box, connected to one PCS

The complete system supports AC output power supply, with input modes covering both AC charging and DC charging - flexibly adapting to different on-site recharging conditions at construction sites.

04 Project Value: A Superior Green Power Supply Choice for Construction Sites

Compared to traditional pure energy storage solutions, the range-extender integrated cabinet solution offers the following core advantages:





Lower Equipment Investment: No need for multiple storage cabinets rotating in operation. A single 93kWh integrated cabinet paired with a range-extender generator meets all-day power supply needs, reducing initial investment.



More Reliable Power Supply: With the range-extender generator engaged, the risk of power outages caused by depleted storage is thoroughly eliminated, ensuring 24/7 uninterrupted power at the construction site.



More Economical Operation: Daily operation relies primarily on energy storage, significantly reducing diesel consumption and consumable replacement costs. The range-extender generator starts only when storage is insufficient. More Flexible Deployment: The integrated cabinet + range-extender combination can be flexibly adjusted in configuration based on different sites' power and duration requirements, offering strong adaptability.

The successful delivery of this 93kWh range-extender mobile integrated cabinet project in Henan marks another practical deployment for Qualtech in the infrastructure mobile power supply segment. Targeting the diverse needs of decentralized, uninterrupted power supply at engineering sites, Qualtech will continue to deepen its presence in construction site mobile microgrid scenarios. Leveraging its 4S+C full-stack proprietary system, the company is committed to creating new mobile power supply solutions with lower carbon emissions and lower O&M costs for domestic infrastructure construction sites - supporting the energy transition in the engineering sector.

About Us

Zhejiang Qualtech Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. It is a national high-tech enterprise, the third batch of specialized, refined, and new "little giant" enterprises by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and currently a leading enterprise in both the new energy vehicle BMS and energy storage BMS sub markets in China.