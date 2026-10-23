Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure And Homes In Zhytomyr Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

He said six private households were damaged.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

As of 7:00, more than 900 settlements remained without electricity.

Critical infrastructure facilities in the region are using backup power sources. Points of Invincibility have been set up.

Energy workers are working around the clock to restore electricity to consumers. Their efforts are being hampered by the constant threat of further attacks.

“All services continue to work in an enhanced mode to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attacks and assist those in need,” the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Russian forces attackand region nearly 20 times since evening, two injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched a massive attack on one of DTEK's thermal power plants, forcing it to halt electricity generation.