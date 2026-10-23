War Update: 165 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 08:00 on Friday, October 23, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces carried out three missile strikes and 76 airstrikes yesterday, dropping 239 guided aerial bombs.

The invaders also deployed 10,313 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian forces' positions 2,781 times.

Russian troops used artillery to shell Mala Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Ulanove, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Luzhky and Vyntorivka in the Sumy region. Airstrikes targeted areas near Luzhky and Khotin.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery struck three Russian targets: two troop concentration areas and one drone command post.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,830 over past day

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched two attacks near Ulanove and Korchakivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Kovalivka, Anyshchyne, Izbytske, Radkivka and Vilkhuvatka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched one attack near Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Katerynivka, Kolodiazi and Lyman. Russian attempts to advance in this section of the front were halted.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops launched one attack near Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched 11 attacks, conducting assault operations near Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka and Pavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 15 Russian attacks. Russian forces attacked near Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka and also launched assaults toward Kucheriv Yar, Svitle, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas and Myrne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Charivne, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Novoselivka and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces took no active action.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia axes has not changed significantly. No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings have been detected.