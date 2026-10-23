Uzbekistan, Georgia Seek To Boost Trade, And Transport Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Georgia are seeking to expand trade, investment and transport cooperation following the establishment of a strategic partnership, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

This was announced by FM Saidov on his Telegram channel following his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Batumi on October 22.

In a post shared on social media, Saidov stated that, in a meeting, he conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to PM Kobakhidze.

He noted that Kobakhidze's official visit to Uzbekistan in March 2025 and Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia in July 2026 had elevated bilateral relations to a new level. The signing of a Declaration on Strategic Partnership during Mirziyoyev's visit marked a milestone in bilateral cooperation, Saidov said.

The meeting focused on expanding trade, economic and investment ties, increasing bilateral trade turnover and advancing joint projects in transport and logistics. The officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

During his visit to Batumi, Saidov also met with Zurab Pataradze, chairman of the government of Georgia's Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

Saidov reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Georgia and advancing new practical initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation.