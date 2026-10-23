NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ECONOCOM SE OF 24 NOVEMBER 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shareholders are invited to attend the general meeting of Econocom Group SE, with registered office at Place du Champ de Mars 5, 1050 Brussels, Belgium, registered with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises under number 0422.646.816 (the ""), to be held on(Belgian time) at the Company's registered office (the "").

AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING

Proposed resolution:

Proposal to appoint Ms. Véronique Torner as independent director of the Company for a term of 4 (four) years, with immediate effect and ending at the close of the annual general meeting to be held in 2030.

Ms. Véronique Torner meets the independence criteria set out in Article 7:87 of the Code on companies and associations and Article 3.5 of the 2020 Belgian Code on corporate governance. Pursuant to Article 7:87, § 1, paragraph 3 of the Code on companies and associations, the board of directors expressly confirms that there is no element liable to compromise her independence with regard to the criteria mentioned above.

Proposed resolution:

Proposal to grant powers of attorney to (i) the executive directors and the managing directors of Econocom Group SE, with the possibility of substitution, for the execution of the aforementioned resolutions and in order to proceed with publication and other formalities, and (ii) to Mr. Jérôme Lehmann (employee of Econocom group) and/or Ms. Nikita Tissot and/or Ms. Marie Florival (NautaDutilh BV/SRL), with the power of substitution, in order to proceed with the filing and publication formalities.

FORMALITIES FOR PARTICIPATING IN GENERAL MEETING

In order to attend the Meeting of 24 November 2026, shareholders are requested to comply with Articles 28 and 29 of the Company's Articles of Association and the following formalities.

Record date

The record date is 10 November 2026 at midnight (Belgian time). Only persons registered as shareholders on that date and at that time will be authorised to attend and vote at the Meeting. The number of shares held on the date of the Meeting is not relevant.

Holders of registered shares must be recorded in the Company's register of registered shares register by 10 November 2026 at midnight. (Belgian time).

Holders of dematerialized shares must be recorded as shareholders with an authorised account holder or Euroclear Belgium on 10 November 2026 at midnight. (Belgian time).

Intent to attend the Meeting

Shareholders must inform the board of directors, by e-mail sent to... – or, for holders of dematerialised shares, to the email address... – or by registered letter, by 18 November 2026 at the latest, of their intention to attend the Meeting, indicating the number of shares they intend to vote. In addition, the holders of dematerialized shares must prove their registration as shareholders on the record date.

In order to attend the Meeting, shareholders and proxyholders must, in addition to the formalities set out in the previous paragraph, prove their identity, and, where applicable, their power of attorney, at the latest immediately before the start of the meeting.

Vote by proxy or by letter

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights prior to the Meeting either (i) by voting remotely by correspondence, or (ii) by giving a proxy to a person designated by the board of directors.

In the event of a proxy vote, the proxy holder will automatically be a representative of the Company (or one of its subsidiaries) which will be designated for this purpose.

This proxy holder will only exercise the voting right in accordance with the voting instructions contained in the proxy form.

Proxy voting and postal voting forms approved by the Company must be used for this purpose. They can be downloaded from the website .

In addition to the above-mentioned formalities, shareholders must send duly completed and signed proxy voting and postal voting forms to the e-mail address ... - or for holders of dematerialized shares to the e-mail address ... - by 18 November 2026 at the latest.

Shareholders are kindly asked to promote the sending by e-mail of a scanned or photographed copy of the proxy or postal voting form and to subsequently send the originals by post to the Company's registered office.

It is recalled, moreover, that proxy and postal voting forms may also be signed by an electronic signature process as provided for in Article 7:143 § 2 of the Code on companies and associations.

New agenda items, proposed resolutions and the right to ask questions

Shareholders holding at least 3% of the capital wishing to request the addition of new items on the agenda or to submit new proposals for resolutions must, in addition to the aforementioned formalities, prove that they hold the required percentage of shares on the date of their request and submit their request to the Company's registered office or by email to ... by 2 November 2026, at the latest.

As the case may be, the amended agenda will be published no later than 9 November 2026.

Shareholders who wish to submit questions prior to the Meeting and who respected the aforementioned formalities, are invited to send them, by 18 November 2026 at the latest, preferably to the email address..., or by post to the following address: Leuvensesteenweg 510/B80, 1930 Zaventem.

Bondholders and holders of subscription rights

Bondholders and holders of subscription rights issued by the Company may attend the Meeting in advisory capacity only (i.e. without voting rights). To do so, they must inform the board of directors by email at ... by 18 November 2026, at the latest, of their intention to participate in the Meeting.

Documents

The documents to be provided to the Meeting, the agenda, as possibly amended, and the forms to vote by proxy or by letter, as possibly amended, shall be available as from the publication of this notice on the Company's website ( ) and at the Company's registered office.

The aforementioned formalities and the instructions set out on the Company's website and on the forms to vote by proxy or by letter must be strictly complied with.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the board of directors,