Sigma FP2 Mirrorless Camera Evolves The Compact, Hybrid, Full-Frame Formula, Announced Youtube First Look Video And More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The next evolution of Sigma's fp series of compact, hybrid, full-frame cameras, the Sigma FP2 Mirrorless camera.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the second generation of Sigma's compact, modular full-frame cine camera, the FP2 Mirrorless Camera. According to Sigma, the FP2 will inherit the“world's smallest body” title from its predecessor, shaving grams and millimeters off a clean, capable, and brick-like body that produces 6K OpenGate video and high-quality stills for hybrid creators.

Sigma FP2 Mirrorless Camera



Key Features

24MP Partially Stacked Full-Frame Sensor

Ultra-Compact & Modular Design

6K Open Gate Raw Video Recording

3.15" Tilting LCD Screen

20 fps Continuous; ISO 6-102400

Fast, Improved AF Performance

Selectable Color Modes

2 x USB-C Ports; Full-Size HDMI Output

70GB Internal Memory

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity









Matching the camera's improved performance and ergonomics, the FP2 comes accompanied by a suite of optional, modular accessories, headlined by the new high-resolution, high-luminance EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder, and the release of the new 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary lens for L-mount and Sony E-mount cameras.

The Sigma FP2 represents a true evolution from the original fp, keeping its distinctive character while refining and improving every aspect of the camera for a more intuitive and expressive shooting experience. The upgrades begin with a new full-frame 24.5MP CMOS sensor, whose partially stacked design unlocks the FP2's performance gains in autofocus, color rendering and dynamic range, continuous shooting speeds of up to 20 fps, and open gate video recording.

The sensor's higher readout speeds also reduce rolling shutter effects in these high frame rate applications, while the improved autofocus boasts enhanced subject detection, moving subject tracking, and low-light performance.

The FP2, like its predecessor, stands out for its highly customizable interface and cinema-quality imagery. The camera's 6K OpenGate capture records the sensor's uncropped, 3:2 image, benefiting postproduction edits in both vertical and horizontal orientations. The improved 14.1 stops of dynamic range include 7 stops of headroom at ISO 1250 and above, offering greater flexibility for color grading in post-production. There's also support for Apple's ProRes RAW and Leica's L-Log, further benefitting editing workflows.

Video recording also benefits from the FP2's support of 32-bit float audio recording, reducing noise at low volumes and clipping at high volumes.

A new, high-capacity battery also benefits cine applications, achieving 30% more battery life than the first fp. It's rated to capture about 130 minutes of video or 370 still images.

The camera's compact build also reveals the FP2's simple, intuitive body design choices. Layout and menus are streamlined and straightforward, and the addition of a tilting rear LCD eases handling and broadens potential shooting angles. The body also includes 70GB of internal storage with high-speed writing capability and security against memory card failures or insufficient storage capacity.

Joining the EVF, which boasts a.5” OLED panel with 5.76m dots, as modular accessories are the attachable hot shoe unit, a base plate, an LCD viewfinder that mounts above camera's rear LCD screen, a battery charger, and a DC connector for connecting the camera to an AC adapter or external power supply.

The new 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary belongs to Sigma's line of premium compact prime lenses that emphasize the joy of picture-making. The new, all-metal lens's distinct character emphasizes softness, dimensionality, and warmth, achieved through an optical design featuring 8 elements in 6 groups. A new Rotary Direct Drive (RDD) actuator powers the autofocus through whole-lens extension, keeping the lens compact without sacrificing performance.

Learn More about the Sigma FP2 Mirrorless Camera



About B&H Photo Video

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at