Kingdom Watch Company Earns 2026 Gold Standard In Craftsmanship & Customer Trust In Cullman

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran-owned, family-run pre-owned luxury watch dealer recognized for its transparent inspection standards and a 5.0-star overall rating.

CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kingdom Watch Company, a veteran-owned, family-run dealer of pre-owned luxury watches, has received the Consumer Ratings Institute 's 2026 Gold Standard in Craftsmanship & Customer Trust recognition for Cullman in the Jewelers category. The honor reflects the company's 5.0-star consumer review rating and commitment to transparent service.

Founded in 2023 by Army veteran Nathan Apodaca, Kingdom Watch Company sources luxury watches from the world's best brands. Its four-person team, including three family members, helps clients buy, sell, trade and consign timepieces, as well as locate specific models.

Each watch undergoes a documented inspection before being offered for sale. The process includes examining its condition, verifying serial and reference numbers, reviewing accompanying documentation and testing movement performance. Serial numbers are also checked against The Watch Register, an independent database of lost and stolen watches.

The company offers only complete sets with accompanying box and papers. Purchases include authentication and appraisal documentation, with a one-year limited mechanical warranty available on eligible pre-owned watches and a 14-day return window, subject to published terms.

“Kingdom has always been about the people who wear the watches,” Apodaca said.“My Army service reinforced the importance of keeping your word. We tell the truth even when it costs us a sale, and being recognized for customer trust means a great deal to our family and our team.”

As the holiday season approaches, Kingdom Watch Company is expanding its inventory to offer its most comprehensive selection to date. In-person and video appointments can be arranged by visiting kingdomwatchcompany and selecting“CONTACT” at the top of the page.

About Kingdom Watch Company

Kingdom Watch Company is a veteran-owned, independent dealer of pre-owned luxury watches in Cullman, Alabama, established in 2023. The family-run team buys, sources, sells, trades and consigns watches, with every piece inspected, documented and checked against The Watch Register before it is listed.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nathan Apodaca

Kingdom Watch Company

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Kingdom Watch Company Earns 2026 Gold Standard in Craftsmanship & Customer Trust in Cullman News Provided By Awardy October 23, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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