The International Michelangelo Fundraising Campaign: Support Doctors Without Borders - Help Solve A Renaissance Mystery

Michelangelo lost masterpiece

Michelangelo lost masterpiece

Michelangelo lost masterpiece

Before us stands an extraordinary historical wooden sculpture of a 16th-century pope. Scientific analysis points to the Renaissance period.

- Michelangelo – Julius II. – Figur e. V.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before us stands an extraordinary historical wooden sculpture of a 16th-century pope. Scientific analysis points to the Renaissance period. In terms of art history, its provenance leads to Pope Julius II, the very pope who commissioned some of Michelangelo 's most famous works, and to a piece of art that has been lost for more than 500 years.

Michelangelo created a monumental bronze statue for Julius II, which was installed in Bologna in 1508. It was destroyed as early as 1511 and subsequently melted down. What remains is one of Michelangelo's fascinating lost works.

Your donation serves a dual purpose: saving lives in war-torn regions and advancing research.

The current owners of the sculpture, who are nearly 80 years old, have stipulated that 50 percent of the net proceeds from this fundraising project must go to Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) to support their vital work.

Your contribution thus helps provide essential medical aid to people in need through Doctors Without Borders, while simultaneously funding further art-historical research into the figure.

And what if the research leads to Michelangelo?

The implications of what further investigation might reveal are profoundly significant!

Leonardo da Vinci's *Salvator Mundi* was long considered lost or misattributed. In 2017, it sold for over 450 million US dollars, a world record for an artwork at auction.

What might this sculpture be worth if a definitive link to Michelangelo is scientifically proven?

Even an AI model has analyzed the figure, offering a cautious valuation of 100 million euros. Perhaps the character's story would then be completely rewritten - and every donor can now help contribute to that.

To this end, the "International Michelangelo Fundraising Campaign" is being launched. The owners have stipulated that 50% of the net proceeds from this campaign must be donated to the work of *Médecins Sans Frontières* (Doctors Without Borders). Thus, a humanitarian initiative simultaneously becomes a mission in the field of art history.

Furthermore, one of the donors will receive the sculpture once the fundraising campaign has successfully concluded.

A participant in this "International Michelangelo Fundraising Campaign" will have the opportunity to become the new custodian of this Renaissance figure, a piece of humanity's cultural heritage.

Upon the conclusion of the campaign, the Michelangelo/Julius II figure will not remain with the association; instead, it will be transferred to a selected donor, who will then become its owner.

Please help support this extraordinary fundraising campaign.

By contributing to the "International Michelangelo Fundraising Campaign," a donor can support vital humanitarian aid while also having the chance to acquire the Michelangelo/Julius II figure. The recipient will be selected from among all donors under the supervision of a notary. This initiative is modeled after the highly successful "100 Euros for a Picasso" campaign in Paris, a structure established by the owners.

Further information and the current state of research, including a video, can be found online at: .

The fundraising campaign, which benefits *Médecins Sans Frontières* and supports research into the figure, is organized by the non-profit association "Michelangelo-Julius II.-Figur e. V.," based in Frankfurt am Main, under the leadership of its board member, Wolfgang Langer.

The International Michelangelo Fundraising Campaign is being processed via the European fundraising platform WhyDonate:



Wolfgang Langer

Michelangelo-Julius II-Figur e. V.

+49 176 89156588

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The International Michelangelo Fundraising Campaign: Support Doctors Without Borders - Help Solve a Renaissance Mystery News Provided By Michelangelo-Julius II-Figur e. V. October 23, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle...



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