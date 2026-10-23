Apparel Group Redefines The Future Of Shopping With“AIVI”, Its Game-Changing AI-Powered Shopping App, Launched Through A Spectacular Star-Studded Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 2,000 guests, international dignitaries, A-list celebrities, leading media and influential creators from across the GCC gather to celebrate the launch of the AI-powered platform set to transform the future shopping

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai witnessed one of the region's most high-profile retail launches as Apparel Group unveiled AIVI, its revolutionary AI-powered shopping platform, at a spectacular celebration bringing together over 2,000 guests, distinguished diplomatic representatives, prominent business leaders, A-list celebrities, leading media and influential content creators. Held on 16th October 2026, the milestone event marked an ambitious new chapter for Apparel Group as it celebrates 30 years of retail leadership and sets its sights on redefining the future of commerce.

Designed around the evolving lifestyles and expectations of modern consumers, AIVI introduces a more connected, engaging and convenient approach to shopping. The platform brings together fashion, beauty and lifestyle offerings within a unified digital destination, creating opportunities for customers to explore emerging trends, engage with their favourite brands and enjoy a more interactive shopping journey. Social shopping capabilities further enrich the experience, connecting inspiration with discovery and purchase. Seamlessly integrated within the app, Club AIVI, Apparel Group's loyalty programme, enhances customer engagement through rewards, exclusive benefits and tailored privileges. Together, these capabilities create a dynamic shopping environment that combines convenience, entertainment and customer engagement in one connected destination.

The launch brought together an extraordinary mix of star power, influence and global prestige. Mona Kattan, Asalla Kamel, Danya Almulla, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Elvira Jain, Kris Fade, Sevgi Eren, Shereen Mitwalli who joined a dazzling line-up of leading fashion, beauty and entertainment influencers. Adding to the regional excitement, Apparel Group hosted prominent figures from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, bringing together some of the GCC's most powerful digital voices alongside key regional media, editors and journalists. The convergence of celebrities, influential creators and the region's media spotlight positioned AIVI at the exciting intersection of fashion, technology, entertainment and culture.

Reflecting the event's international significance, the event welcomed distinguished diplomatic representatives from the United States, Türkiye, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand, alongside senior business executives, strategic partners and influential industry leaders. The gathering was hosted in the presence of Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group, together with the Group's senior leadership.

Sharing her vision, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group, commented:

“Thirty years ago, we set out to transform retail in this region. Today, we are building the intelligence that will define its future. With a retail ecosystem comprising over 2,600 stores, 85+ brands and a digital community of more than 15 million customers, Apparel Group has built an extraordinary foundation. AIVI takes that foundation into a new era, combining artificial intelligence, conversational commerce, Virtual Try-On and personalised discovery to create a shopping experience that understands, anticipates and evolves with every customer. With access to over 200,000 styles and delivery in as little as 60 minutes, we are bringing together the scale of our retail ecosystem and the precision of intelligent technology. This is the next evolution of our vision, where three decades of retail leadership become the foundation for a new generation of commerce.”

At the heart of this strategic evolution lies a powerful business transformation. With a workforce of over 28,000 employees and operations spanning 14 countries, Apparel Group is accelerating its digital transformation by strengthening the integration of technology, operational capabilities and customer-centric innovation. This strategic direction reinforces the Group's commitment to building a more agile, connected and future-ready business, positioning it to capitalise on emerging opportunities across the global retail landscape.

As the world embraces a new era of innovation and next-generation technology, AIVI reflects Apparel Group's ambition to shape the future of retail, pioneering intelligent, personalised and seamless shopping experiences for consumers across the region and beyond.

30 years of retail legacy. One revolutionary leap forward. The future of shopping is AIVI.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion-dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,600+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC-Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman-and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 28,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.



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