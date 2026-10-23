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Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


Date: 2026-10-23 02:16:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
15 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 500 39.32 39.60 38.95 216 260
MTF CBOE 3 000 39.33 39.60 39.05 117 990
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
16 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 072 39.80 39.95 39.50 162 066
MTF CBOE 3 928 39.80 39.95 39.50 156 334
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
19 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 351 39.24 39.50 39.10 209 973
MTF CBOE 3 149 39.24 39.50 39.10 123 567
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
20 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 545 39.32 39.60 38.85 178 709
MTF CBOE 3 955 39.31 39.55 39.00 155 471
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
21 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 3 968 40.71 41.65 39.20 161 537
MTF CBOE 3 532 40.77 41.65 39.20 144 000
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 41 000 39.66 41.65 38.85 1 625 907

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 805 shares during the period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
15 October 2026 1 000 39.26 39.60 39.00 39 260
16 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
19 October 2026 1 200 39.28 39.60 39.10 47 136
20 October 2026 600 38.80 38.80 38.80 23 280
21 October 2026 5 39.00 39.00 39.00 195
Total 2 805 109 871


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
15 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
16 October 2026 1 200 39.72 40.00 39.50 47 664
19 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
20 October 2026 400 39.40 39.50 39.30 15 760
21 October 2026 2 800 40.38 41.40 39.20 113 064
Total 4 400 176 488

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 471 shares.

On 21 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 795 100 own shares, or 3.63% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p261023E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111854509


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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