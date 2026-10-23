Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|15 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 500
|39.32
|39.60
|38.95
|216 260
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|39.33
|39.60
|39.05
|117 990
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|16 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 072
|39.80
|39.95
|39.50
|162 066
|MTF CBOE
|3 928
|39.80
|39.95
|39.50
|156 334
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|19 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 351
|39.24
|39.50
|39.10
|209 973
|MTF CBOE
|3 149
|39.24
|39.50
|39.10
|123 567
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 545
|39.32
|39.60
|38.85
|178 709
|MTF CBOE
|3 955
|39.31
|39.55
|39.00
|155 471
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|21 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|3 968
|40.71
|41.65
|39.20
|161 537
|MTF CBOE
|3 532
|40.77
|41.65
|39.20
|144 000
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|41 000
|39.66
|41.65
|38.85
|1 625 907
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 805 shares during the period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 October 2026 to 21 October 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 October 2026
|1 000
|39.26
|39.60
|39.00
|39 260
|16 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 October 2026
|1 200
|39.28
|39.60
|39.10
|47 136
|20 October 2026
|600
|38.80
|38.80
|38.80
|23 280
|21 October 2026
|5
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|195
|Total
|2 805
|109 871
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 October 2026
|1 200
|39.72
|40.00
|39.50
|47 664
|19 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 October 2026
|400
|39.40
|39.50
|39.30
|15 760
|21 October 2026
|2 800
|40.38
|41.40
|39.20
|113 064
|Total
|4 400
|176 488
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 471 shares.
On 21 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 795 100 own shares, or 3.63% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p261023E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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