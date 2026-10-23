Madhuri Dixit Reveals Being Fan Of 'Hasya Jatra's' Namrata Sambherao's Lolly Character, Actress Says Staying Lalbaug Chawl Helped Her

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Superstar Madhuri Dixit revealed that she is a fan of actress Namrata Sambherao's popular character Lolly from the Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

The actress not only recalled one of Lolly's memorable skits but also recreated the character's viral dialogue during a conversation on the reality quiz show, Honar Crorepati..

In the upcoming special episode, the cast of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra joined Madhuri for a fun-filled conversation that took an unexpected turn when she expressed her fondness for Lolly.

As the conversation turns to the much-loved character, Madhuri enthusiastically said,“I really love it!” An excited Namrata asked whether she has watched her character, to which Madhuri responded with an emphatic yes and recalled Lolly's dentist skit.

For the uninitiated, Lolly, portrayed by Namrata, went on to become one of the recognisable characters on Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

Known for her distinctive hairstyle, exaggerated expressions and amusing English, the character draws humour from everyday observations and the way people express themselves.

Choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis have also joined the trend by recreating the character in a reel.

During the conversation, Namrata also opened about how she developed Lolly's distinctive personality and appearance.

Explaining the inspiration behind the character, she says,“I grew up in a chawl in Lalbaug, where I picked up on different expressions and ways of speaking. Our writers and creative team are always trying to find something distinctive for every character. I came up with Lolly's hairstyle myself because I wanted her to look different. She speaks a little English, but she has complete confidence that she speaks it well! The character came together by borrowing little things from here and there and exaggerating them.”

Madhuri, who comes from a Marathi-speaking family, made her debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List in 2018.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film featured her as Madhura Sane, a homemaker who sets out to fulfil the wishes of a young woman whose heart she receives through a transplant.

–IANS

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