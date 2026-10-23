Low-Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal, Cyclonic Storm Likely Next Week

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 23 (IANS) A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central and southeastern Bay of Bengal and it is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday that the low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a depression in the same region by October 24, and further into a deep depression on October 25.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, State Disaster Management Authority, said by October 26 morning, it is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Over the subsequent two days, it is projected to move towards the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh.

The general public and the farming community are advised to take precautionary measures. Fishermen currently out at sea have been urged to return to the shore immediately.

Due to the influence of a low-pressure system over the Tamil Nadu and Kerala regions, scattered heavy rains are expected in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh today.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by lightning in some places, is expected on October 24 and October 25.

Widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state starting October 26. Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas.

Strong gusty winds, reaching speeds of 60–70 kmph, are expected along the coast.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Thursday's upper-air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area formed over East-Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal today.

It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on Saturday. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the West-Central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning.

It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during subsequent two days.