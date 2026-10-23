Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather is shifting quickly across the Telugu states. The IMD predicts heavy rains and strong winds in a few areas because of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal

The weather will change completely in the Telugu states over the next few days. The Bay of Bengal might see another low-pressure area very soon. This system will likely bring heavy to very heavy rains to specific regions. Officials are warning people to stay alert about these sudden weather shifts, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

The weather department expects heavy rains due to a cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea. Officials predict a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by Friday. This system might slowly intensify into a depression. We will get more clarity on its actual impact in the next two days. Cyclone Warning Centre Director Murthy stated that the Bay of Bengal usually sees fewer cyclones during El Nino years.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts dry weather across the state from October 22 to 27, according to their October 22 night bulletin. The department did not issue any special warnings for this period. However, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms might hit a few places between October 27 and 29.

Strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph will likely accompany lightning strikes during this time. Officials assess the danger level as moderate. These winds might slightly damage weak structures and loose objects. Authorities advise people to stay alert and move to safe places during bad weather.

Hyderabad IMD official Srinivas explained that the changing seasons are causing the current heat and humidity in Telangana. He mentioned that such conditions are normal when the monsoon shifts to winter, but we cannot completely rule out the El Nino effect.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre forecasts light to moderate rains in Coastal Andhra and Yanam on October 22, based on their night bulletin. A few places might even receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms will likely bring winds blowing at 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph.

Heavy rains might lash some areas on October 23. A couple of places could see light to moderate showers on October 24. The department expects scattered light to moderate rains on October 25 and 26 without any special warnings. However, heavy to very heavy rains will likely return to many areas on October 27 and 28.

Rayalaseema might experience moderate showers along with scattered heavy rains in a few areas. Light to moderate rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds will likely hit one or two places on October 23 and 24. Officials expect only light rains on October 25 and 26, with no special warnings in place. However, farmers and the general public should take proper precautions as moderate to heavy rains are expected again on October 27 and 28.