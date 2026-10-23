Haiku Movie Review: Is Aegan, Sri Devi Starrer Worth Your Time? Read On

Haiku Movie Review: Sridevi of Court fame, Tamil actor Aegan, and Femina George star in Haiku. The movie released today. Does this fresh love story actually impress the audience? Let us find out.

Sridevi Appala got super popular in Telugu with the movie Court. Her next film Band Melam did not really click. Now she enters the Tamil industry with Haiku. Aegan plays the main lead, while Femina George is the other heroine. Yuvaraj Chinnasamy directed this movie. Dr D Arulanandu and Mathew Arulanandu produced it under the Vision Cinema House banner. The movie released today, Friday, October 23, in both Tamil and Telugu. Did Sridevi finally score a hit in Tamil? Let us check out the review.

Manohar (Aegan) gets suspended from his college because of his friends. Nobody gives him a seat after that. Finally, he gets admission into Arul Bodhi Women's College in Coimbatore, which recently turned co-ed. Manohar is the only boy in the entire college. He sees Kodi (Sridevi) and falls in love with her. They decide to get married. But job and caste issues create problems, and they break up.

Three years later, Manohar works as a team leader in an IT company. Nivetha (Femina George) joins his team as an intern. She already has a toxic boyfriend who tortures her. Manohar helps her escape that mess.

Why did he break up with Kodi? Why does Nivetha fall for Manohar despite knowing his past? The rest of the story answers these questions.

First love, college memories, breakups, and new people bring great emotions to any love story. Haiku tries to show how past experiences change a person's decisions. The director made it a feel-good emotional love story. But the movie struggles to connect strongly with the audience.

The starting scenes look very funny. A single boy joining a ladies' college and girls teasing him bring good laughs. The story takes an interesting turn after the Rakhi tying scene. But the later scenes do not work that well. The interval block holds some interest.

The second half starts a new love story. It gets routine after a point. The real drama begins when the first lover's topic comes up again. The emotional conflict between the characters looks very interesting. The climax feels decent but predictable.

Aegan plays Manohar perfectly. The whole story revolves around him. He acts well as a confused youngster who cannot forget his past love. He just needs to work a bit more on his expressions. Sridevi Appala does full justice to Kodi's role. She dominates the first half with her mature acting. She definitely has a bright future.

Femina George looks good as Nivetha, especially in the romantic scenes. But she lacks natural flair in the emotional parts. Adhirchi Arun brings some laughs with his comedy. The rest of the cast did their jobs well.

Priyesh Gurusamy does a decent job with the camera. He captures the college and office setups colorfully. Music director Sidhu Kumar stands out as the biggest highlight. His background score takes even normal scenes to the next level. The songs sound really good.

Sakthi Pranesh should have edited the second half better. Trimming a few scenes would have made the screenplay much faster. Writer and director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy picked a very fresh backdrop. He just needed to execute the emotional scenes with more depth. The producers spent good money, and the rich production values show in every frame.

Haiku explores a fresh angle in love stories. It works as a feel-good emotional entertainer for the weekend.

Rating: 2.75