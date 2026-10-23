Edmonton Roofer Urges Homeowners To Consider Hail-Resistant Roofing And Siding After New Insurance Study
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Silverline Roofing Ltd. is encouraging Edmonton homeowners to consider hail-resistant roofing and siding when replacing their exteriors, following new research that links impact-resistant materials to significantly lower home insurance costs in Alberta.
A study released on September 28, 2026 by MNP for the Insurance Bureau of Canada found that homeowners in high-risk hail areas who install hail-resistant roofing and siding could reduce their premiums by up to 50 percent. The study also found that hail can account for between 30 and 68 percent of a home insurance premium in high-risk parts of Alberta, and that a growing number of insurers offer financial support for resilient upgrades after a claim.
Insurers have been tightening hail coverage across the province. Alberta's deputy superintendent of insurance has said insurers surveyed now apply higher hail deductibles and limited payment terms, particularly on roofs and siding. Builders are responding as well: in August 2026, Homes by Avi became the first large-volume builder in Alberta to make hail-resistant roofing standard on its new single-family homes.
Many homeowners still replace a hail-damaged roof with exactly the same product that just failed," "With insurers now rewarding impact-resistant materials, it's worth asking about an upgrade before you sign off on a like-for-like replacement."
Hail-resistant options available in the Edmonton area include Class 4 impact-resistant asphalt shingles, steel roofing, and rubber roofing such as EuroShield. For walls, fibre cement and steel siding resist hail far better than standard vinyl, which can crack, especially in cold weather.
Silverline Roofing recommends homeowners take four steps before replacing a damaged roof or siding:
1. Get an independent inspection with photos of all damage.
2. Ask their insurer whether it offers discounts, lower deductibles or upgrade support for impact-resistant materials.
3. Request quotes for both a standard and an impact-resistant option.
4. Keep product names, impact ratings and invoices for future insurance reviews.
Homeowners can compare options for metal roofing in Edmonton and EuroShield rubber roofing, along with fibre cement and steel siding.
"The right time to think about hail is before the next storm," added [Name]. "An upgrade made during a planned replacement or an insurance claim can pay for itself over the life of the roof."
About Silverline Roofing
Silverline Roofing Ltd. is an Edmonton-area roofing and exterior contractor providing residential and commercial roofing, roof repair, roof inspections, flat roofing, metal roofing, siding, soffit, fascia and eavestroughs. The company serves Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Leduc and surrounding communities. Learn more at Silverline Roofing.
A study released on September 28, 2026 by MNP for the Insurance Bureau of Canada found that homeowners in high-risk hail areas who install hail-resistant roofing and siding could reduce their premiums by up to 50 percent. The study also found that hail can account for between 30 and 68 percent of a home insurance premium in high-risk parts of Alberta, and that a growing number of insurers offer financial support for resilient upgrades after a claim.
Insurers have been tightening hail coverage across the province. Alberta's deputy superintendent of insurance has said insurers surveyed now apply higher hail deductibles and limited payment terms, particularly on roofs and siding. Builders are responding as well: in August 2026, Homes by Avi became the first large-volume builder in Alberta to make hail-resistant roofing standard on its new single-family homes.
Many homeowners still replace a hail-damaged roof with exactly the same product that just failed," "With insurers now rewarding impact-resistant materials, it's worth asking about an upgrade before you sign off on a like-for-like replacement."
Hail-resistant options available in the Edmonton area include Class 4 impact-resistant asphalt shingles, steel roofing, and rubber roofing such as EuroShield. For walls, fibre cement and steel siding resist hail far better than standard vinyl, which can crack, especially in cold weather.
Silverline Roofing recommends homeowners take four steps before replacing a damaged roof or siding:
1. Get an independent inspection with photos of all damage.
2. Ask their insurer whether it offers discounts, lower deductibles or upgrade support for impact-resistant materials.
3. Request quotes for both a standard and an impact-resistant option.
4. Keep product names, impact ratings and invoices for future insurance reviews.
Homeowners can compare options for metal roofing in Edmonton and EuroShield rubber roofing, along with fibre cement and steel siding.
"The right time to think about hail is before the next storm," added [Name]. "An upgrade made during a planned replacement or an insurance claim can pay for itself over the life of the roof."
About Silverline Roofing
Silverline Roofing Ltd. is an Edmonton-area roofing and exterior contractor providing residential and commercial roofing, roof repair, roof inspections, flat roofing, metal roofing, siding, soffit, fascia and eavestroughs. The company serves Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Leduc and surrounding communities. Learn more at Silverline Roofing.
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