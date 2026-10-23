Silverback Torch-On Systems Urges Edmonton Building Owners To Inspect Flat Roofs Before Winter After Costly 2026 Storm Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Silverback Torch-On Systems, an Acheson-based commercial flat roofing company serving Edmonton, is urging commercial property owners and managers to book roof inspections before snow arrives. The advisory follows a severe 2026 summer storm season in Edmonton that brought heavy rain, flooding and hail, with insured damage estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to the company, much of the damage summer storms cause on flat roofs isn't visible right away. Hail can bruise roofing membranes, crack seams and loosen flashings without causing an immediate leak. When winter arrives, meltwater enters those weakened areas, freezes, expands and widens them. The result is often a leak in January or March, when repairs are harder and more costly.
“Most building owners judge their roof by whether it's leaking today,” said a spokesperson for Silverback Torch-On Systems.“After a summer like this one, that isn't enough. A roof can look fine from the ground and still be carrying storm damage that winter will turn into a serious problem. An inspection in October costs far less than an emergency repair in the middle of winter.”
The company recommends five pre-winter checks for commercial flat roofs:
Look for dents in metal flashings, vents and rooftop unit housings, a sign the membrane also took hail impacts
Check for granule loss, soft spots or blistering on the roof surface
Clear all drains and scuppers before debris freezes in place
Inspect seams, parapet walls and flashings around rooftop units
Look for dirt rings or staining that show where water ponded after storms
Silverback Torch-On Systems also reminds owners that documentation matters. Dated inspection reports and photographs help separate storm damage from pre-existing wear, which can support insurance claims. Owners whose buildings were affected by summer storms are encouraged to contact their insurance representative promptly, as policies may include reporting time limits.
The company's inspection service includes a written report with photos and clear recommendations for repair, maintenance or replacement. Property managers can learn more about the company's commercial roof inspection services in Edmonton or read its guide to spotting hail damage on commercial flat roofs.
About Silverback Torch-On Systems
Silverback Torch-On Systems is a family-owned commercial roofing company based in Acheson, Alberta, serving Edmonton businesses and property owners. The company specializes in 2-ply SBS torch-on roofing, commercial roof inspections, repairs, maintenance and re-roofing, with COR-certified crews focused on safety and quality workmanship. Learn more at Silverback Torch-On Systems.
Media Contact: Silverback Torch-On Systems | Phone: 587-785-6924 | Contact Silverback Torch-On Systems
According to the company, much of the damage summer storms cause on flat roofs isn't visible right away. Hail can bruise roofing membranes, crack seams and loosen flashings without causing an immediate leak. When winter arrives, meltwater enters those weakened areas, freezes, expands and widens them. The result is often a leak in January or March, when repairs are harder and more costly.
“Most building owners judge their roof by whether it's leaking today,” said a spokesperson for Silverback Torch-On Systems.“After a summer like this one, that isn't enough. A roof can look fine from the ground and still be carrying storm damage that winter will turn into a serious problem. An inspection in October costs far less than an emergency repair in the middle of winter.”
The company recommends five pre-winter checks for commercial flat roofs:
Look for dents in metal flashings, vents and rooftop unit housings, a sign the membrane also took hail impacts
Check for granule loss, soft spots or blistering on the roof surface
Clear all drains and scuppers before debris freezes in place
Inspect seams, parapet walls and flashings around rooftop units
Look for dirt rings or staining that show where water ponded after storms
Silverback Torch-On Systems also reminds owners that documentation matters. Dated inspection reports and photographs help separate storm damage from pre-existing wear, which can support insurance claims. Owners whose buildings were affected by summer storms are encouraged to contact their insurance representative promptly, as policies may include reporting time limits.
The company's inspection service includes a written report with photos and clear recommendations for repair, maintenance or replacement. Property managers can learn more about the company's commercial roof inspection services in Edmonton or read its guide to spotting hail damage on commercial flat roofs.
About Silverback Torch-On Systems
Silverback Torch-On Systems is a family-owned commercial roofing company based in Acheson, Alberta, serving Edmonton businesses and property owners. The company specializes in 2-ply SBS torch-on roofing, commercial roof inspections, repairs, maintenance and re-roofing, with COR-certified crews focused on safety and quality workmanship. Learn more at Silverback Torch-On Systems.
Media Contact: Silverback Torch-On Systems | Phone: 587-785-6924 | Contact Silverback Torch-On Systems
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