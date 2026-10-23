Shoppers Stop Unveils 'Luxe Fest', A Celebration Of Luxury, Style & Exclusivity
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22nd October 2026: Shoppers Stop, one of India's leading premium department store chains, unveils Luxe Fest, an exclusive celebration of luxury fashion, beauty, and gifting, bringing together some of the world's most coveted brands alongside elevated experiences and exceptional rewards for discerning shoppers.
Curated especially for members of the First Citizen Club, Luxe Fest offers customers access to a premium portfolio of over 100+ premium brands across fashion, beauty, fragrances, watches, handbags, footwear, sunglasses, accessories and home. Featured brands include BOSS, Armani Exchange, Gucci, Armani, Aldo, Forever New, Tissot, M.A.C, Rabanne, Issey Miyake, Yves Saint Laurent, Juicy Couture and many more.
Designed as a destination for customers seeking the finest in luxury and premium shopping, Luxe Fest combines exclusive offers with personalized experiences. Customers can book dedicated Personal Shopper consultations, participate in 100+ bespoke styling and brand-led sessions, and discover curated selections tailored to their individual style and gifting needs.
Whether refreshing a festive wardrobe, discovering the latest beauty and fragrance collections, investing in timeless accessories, or finding meaningful gifts for loved ones, Luxe Fest offers a thoughtfully curated luxury shopping experience designed around the season's most memorable moments.
Speaking about Luxe Fest, Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director, and CEO of Shoppers Stop Limited, said; "Luxury today is defined not just by products, but by the experiences that surround them. At Shoppers Stop, we are committed to building a destination where customers can discover the world's finest brands, receive expert guidance, and engage with thoughtfully curated experiences that make every purchase more meaningful. Luxe Fest reflects our vision of bringing together premium brands, personalized service and exclusivity to create a distinctive luxury ecosystem for our customers. As premiumization continues to shape consumer aspirations, we remain focused on delivering elevated experiences that redefine luxury retail in India."
Through Luxe Fest, Shoppers Stop continues to strengthen its position as a destination for premium fashion, beauty and gifting, offering customers access to globally renowned brands, expert-led experiences and exclusive privileges, all under one roof.
About Shoppers Stop Limited
Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 110 department stores, the Company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 79 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 81 Intune stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying area of 4.4 M sq. ft. Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest running and most coveted loyalty program 'First Citizen Club'. The Company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionizing the way Indian's shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand's diversified Omni channel offering spans over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.
Curated especially for members of the First Citizen Club, Luxe Fest offers customers access to a premium portfolio of over 100+ premium brands across fashion, beauty, fragrances, watches, handbags, footwear, sunglasses, accessories and home. Featured brands include BOSS, Armani Exchange, Gucci, Armani, Aldo, Forever New, Tissot, M.A.C, Rabanne, Issey Miyake, Yves Saint Laurent, Juicy Couture and many more.
Designed as a destination for customers seeking the finest in luxury and premium shopping, Luxe Fest combines exclusive offers with personalized experiences. Customers can book dedicated Personal Shopper consultations, participate in 100+ bespoke styling and brand-led sessions, and discover curated selections tailored to their individual style and gifting needs.
Whether refreshing a festive wardrobe, discovering the latest beauty and fragrance collections, investing in timeless accessories, or finding meaningful gifts for loved ones, Luxe Fest offers a thoughtfully curated luxury shopping experience designed around the season's most memorable moments.
Speaking about Luxe Fest, Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director, and CEO of Shoppers Stop Limited, said; "Luxury today is defined not just by products, but by the experiences that surround them. At Shoppers Stop, we are committed to building a destination where customers can discover the world's finest brands, receive expert guidance, and engage with thoughtfully curated experiences that make every purchase more meaningful. Luxe Fest reflects our vision of bringing together premium brands, personalized service and exclusivity to create a distinctive luxury ecosystem for our customers. As premiumization continues to shape consumer aspirations, we remain focused on delivering elevated experiences that redefine luxury retail in India."
Through Luxe Fest, Shoppers Stop continues to strengthen its position as a destination for premium fashion, beauty and gifting, offering customers access to globally renowned brands, expert-led experiences and exclusive privileges, all under one roof.
About Shoppers Stop Limited
Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 110 department stores, the Company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 79 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 81 Intune stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying area of 4.4 M sq. ft. Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest running and most coveted loyalty program 'First Citizen Club'. The Company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionizing the way Indian's shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand's diversified Omni channel offering spans over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.
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