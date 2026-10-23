Dr. Sandeep Marwah Highlights Four Decades Of Building North India's Creative Ecosystem At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Addressing an international audience at the inauguration of the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, reflected on a four-decade journey dedicated to developing cinema, television, media education, art and culture in North India.
Held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, the festival-described by its organisers as the world's biggest and most vibrant academic film festival-provided a platform to celebrate the institutions, infrastructure and creative partnerships that have shaped Noida into a centre for media and entertainment.
Dr. Marwah traced the journey from the vision for Noida Film City to the establishment of an interconnected ecosystem supporting film and television production, creative education and cultural exchange. He highlighted 35 years of Marwah Studios and 33 years of AAFT, emphasising their complementary roles in providing professional opportunities and preparing successive generations of creative talent.
His address also highlighted the network of 145 organisations he chairs, bringing together initiatives across cinema, media, education, art and culture. These organisations contribute to an environment where students, professionals, artists and international partners can connect, exchange ideas and develop collaborative projects.
Dr. Marwah emphasised that a thriving creative ecosystem requires more than production facilities. It needs education, mentorship, platforms for recognition and opportunities for people from different disciplines and countries to work together. The continuing development of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios and AAFT reflects this integrated approach.
The 19th Global Film Festival Noida brought that vision into focus, connecting academic learning with professional practice and international cultural dialogue. The inauguration celebrated both the journey already undertaken and the opportunities ahead for North India's creative industries.
Reaffirming his guiding philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah called for continued cooperation to nurture talent, strengthen the creative environment and expand the international reach of Indian cinema.
Held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, the festival-described by its organisers as the world's biggest and most vibrant academic film festival-provided a platform to celebrate the institutions, infrastructure and creative partnerships that have shaped Noida into a centre for media and entertainment.
Dr. Marwah traced the journey from the vision for Noida Film City to the establishment of an interconnected ecosystem supporting film and television production, creative education and cultural exchange. He highlighted 35 years of Marwah Studios and 33 years of AAFT, emphasising their complementary roles in providing professional opportunities and preparing successive generations of creative talent.
His address also highlighted the network of 145 organisations he chairs, bringing together initiatives across cinema, media, education, art and culture. These organisations contribute to an environment where students, professionals, artists and international partners can connect, exchange ideas and develop collaborative projects.
Dr. Marwah emphasised that a thriving creative ecosystem requires more than production facilities. It needs education, mentorship, platforms for recognition and opportunities for people from different disciplines and countries to work together. The continuing development of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios and AAFT reflects this integrated approach.
The 19th Global Film Festival Noida brought that vision into focus, connecting academic learning with professional practice and international cultural dialogue. The inauguration celebrated both the journey already undertaken and the opportunities ahead for North India's creative industries.
Reaffirming his guiding philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah called for continued cooperation to nurture talent, strengthen the creative environment and expand the international reach of Indian cinema.
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