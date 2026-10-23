Madhur Bhandarkar To Get Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's Life To Screen
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 23rd October, 2026: After completing his upcoming film The Wives of Bollywood, National Award winner and Padma Shri Awardee filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to bring his cinematic brilliance with the story of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his next project.
The film is backed by producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and AKH Ventures.
With the working title of Syama - The Missing Chapter, the film aims to bring the life and legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee to the big screen in a powerful and engaging way.
A scholar, statesman and strong voice for national unity, Dr. Mukherjee played an important role during one of the most defining periods in India's history.
From his early days as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta to his tenure in independent India's first Cabinet under Jawaharlal Nehru, his journey was marked by conviction, courage and difficult political choices.
The film will explore his ideological differences with the government, his decision to resign from the Cabinet and his founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. It will also revisit his 1953 campaign against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir and the circumstances surrounding his death in detention.
Blending historical drama with the intensity of a political thriller, SYAMA... The Missing Chapter seeks to tell the story of a man who stood firmly by his beliefs, even when it meant walking away from power.
More than a film, it aims to revisit an important chapter of India's past and introduce audiences to a historical figure whose life, ideas and legacy continue to inspire debate and reflection.
“Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life is a powerful reminder that true leadership lies in courage, conviction and service to the nation. Through Syama, we aim to bring his remarkable journey to the screen and inspire a new generation to discover our history, embrace our heritage and understand the values that help shape our nation's future,” producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya shared.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar further said,““Exploring Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life for the first time as a filmmaker is both a challenge and demanding. Through Syama, I hope to bring an important chapter of India's history to the screen with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective.”
The film will go on floors next year and rest of the details are under wraps.
The film is backed by producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and AKH Ventures.
With the working title of Syama - The Missing Chapter, the film aims to bring the life and legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee to the big screen in a powerful and engaging way.
A scholar, statesman and strong voice for national unity, Dr. Mukherjee played an important role during one of the most defining periods in India's history.
From his early days as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta to his tenure in independent India's first Cabinet under Jawaharlal Nehru, his journey was marked by conviction, courage and difficult political choices.
The film will explore his ideological differences with the government, his decision to resign from the Cabinet and his founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. It will also revisit his 1953 campaign against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir and the circumstances surrounding his death in detention.
Blending historical drama with the intensity of a political thriller, SYAMA... The Missing Chapter seeks to tell the story of a man who stood firmly by his beliefs, even when it meant walking away from power.
More than a film, it aims to revisit an important chapter of India's past and introduce audiences to a historical figure whose life, ideas and legacy continue to inspire debate and reflection.
“Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life is a powerful reminder that true leadership lies in courage, conviction and service to the nation. Through Syama, we aim to bring his remarkable journey to the screen and inspire a new generation to discover our history, embrace our heritage and understand the values that help shape our nation's future,” producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya shared.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar further said,““Exploring Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life for the first time as a filmmaker is both a challenge and demanding. Through Syama, I hope to bring an important chapter of India's history to the screen with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective.”
The film will go on floors next year and rest of the details are under wraps.
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