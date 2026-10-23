WINYS Yongsheng: Leveraging The APEC Summit In Shenzhen, Connecting Asia-Pacific Food Supply Chains With Compliant Temperature Measurement Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, CHINA - October 22, 2026

The 2026 APEC Summit held in Shenzhen brings new opportunities for enhanced trade connectivity and cross-border circulation of cold-chain and food products across the Asia-Pacific region. WINYS Yongsheng, a manufacturer specializing in R&D and production of temperature measuring instruments, keeps pace with regional economic and trade trends and strengthens product compliance capabilities, delivering reliable food temperature measurement solutions for food, bakery and cold-chain clients throughout the Asia-Pacific.

As an original factory focused on food thermometers and precision temperature probes, WINYS Yongsheng boasts years of manufacturing experience. Its product portfolio includes instant-read probe thermometers, barbecue thermometers, Bluetooth temperature loggers and other monitoring devices. Full sets of compliance documentation are available, such as FDA food contact material reports, indication error calibration certificates, RoHS, UKCA, LFGB and MSDS for CR2032 batteries. These documents meet import customs clearance and market access requirements of APEC economies including North America, Southeast Asia and Australia. Flexible custom services including OEM/ODM, logo silk printing, housing color customization and mold development are supported.

With deeper supply-chain collaboration under the APEC framework, food contact safety, measurement accuracy, documentation for battery-powered goods and eco-friendly packaging are subject to increasingly stringent regulations across Asia-Pacific economies. WINYS Yongsheng has built up its compliance system in advance. It controls material and testing standards across the whole production chain, covering circuit boards, plastic housings, temperature probes and coin batteries. We are experienced in multiple trade terms including EXW, DAP and DDP, and can provide supporting documents for shipments with batteries to help clients avoid customs clearance delays.

The Greater Bay Area serves as a key foreign trade hub linking the Asia-Pacific market. Relying on this geographic advantage, WINYS Yongsheng keeps improving delivery efficiency and provides one-stop services for food processing plants, cross-border brand owners and supermarket distributors. Going forward, we will stay focused on the food safety temperature measurement sector, continuously upgrade our technology and refine cross-border support services. Seizing the opportunities brought by the APEC economic and cooperation platform, we will work with partners across the Asia-Pacific to build a safe and efficient cold-chain food supply chain.

About Us

Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (Brand: WINYS), founded in 2013, is a professional and trading enterprise deeply engaged in the field of temperature measurement instruments and meters. It integrates independent R & D, large - scale production, and global trade. As a leading domestic supplier of electronic temperature measurement products, we rely on the core industrial clusters and geographical advantages of Shenzhen. With over a decade of in - depth industry accumulation, we have built a full - category product portfolio covering multiple scenarios, including household temperature and humidity monitoring, commercial environmental temperature measurement, and food - grade safety temperature measurement. We are able to provide global customers with proven standardized products, as well as end - to - end flexible OEM/ODM customization services.