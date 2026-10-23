Welding Automation Trends Show Personal Protective Equipment Remains Indispensable Despite Industry Deficits

There is an unusual story unfolding in welding.

Manufacturers are struggling to find enough skilled welders.

At exactly the same time, welding robots, cobots, vision systems and AI-assisted automation are advancing faster than ever.

At first glance, those two trends seem contradictory. If robots are doing more welding, why does the industry still need more welders?

The answer says a lot about where the welding industry-and welding PPE -is heading next.

The Welding Labor Gap Has Not Disappeared

The American Welding Society estimates that the United States will need approximately 320,500 new welding professionals through 2029.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tells a similar story from another angle. Although employment for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers is projected to grow only modestly, around 40,300 job openings per year are expected on average between 2025 and 2035, largely because experienced workers retire or leave the occupation.

So manufacturers face a practical problem:

They need more welding capacity, but skilled labor cannot always grow at the same speed.

That is exactly where automation enters the picture.

Automation Is Becoming a Workforce Multiplier

Robotic welding is no longer limited to automotive plants producing millions of identical parts.

In 2026, AWS has highlighted increasing adoption of collaborative welding robots, modular robotic cells, vision systems and automation for high-mix, lower-volume fabrication. Smaller and medium-sized fabricators are increasingly able to automate selected repetitive welds without redesigning an entire factory.

The objective is often not simply to replace a welder.

It is to decide where a skilled welder adds the most value.

A robot may handle hundreds of repeatable welds. The experienced welder can then concentrate on:



complex assemblies;

fit-up and tack welding;

prototypes and short production runs;

difficult positions;

repair and rework;

maintenance welding;

field fabrication; troubleshooting and quality control.

One 2026 AWS case study described manufacturers using automation to increase capacity while freeing experienced welders for more complex work. Another showed a fabrication shop adding cobot welding systems while deliberately reserving higher-skill tasks for experienced personnel.

That changes the job.

It does not eliminate it.

What Does This Mean for Welding PPE?

This is where the automation conversation becomes relevant to PPE buyers.

If repetitive production welding increasingly moves into automated cells, human welding may become proportionally more concentrated in jobs that are variable, difficult to automate and dependent on movement and judgment.

That changes what workers expect from protective equipment.

A welding jacket cannot simply be protective while standing still. It may need to support reaching, climbing, positioning and repeated movement.

A welding glove cannot be evaluated only by how much leather it contains. The balance between heat protection, durability and dexterity becomes increasingly important.

And one PPE solution will not necessarily suit every task.

Heavy MIG or stick welding may still justify robust split-leather protection. TIG applications often place greater value on finger control. Maintenance teams may prefer lightweight FR welding clothing or hybrid leather-and-FR jackets where mobility and heat management matter as much as sparks.

The trend is therefore moving from:

“What is the strongest PPE?”

toward:

“What protection is appropriate for this specific welding task?”

Robots Also Change Where Safety Attention Goes

Automation can remove workers from repetitive welding exposure, which is an important safety benefit.

But automated welding still requires people.

Someone loads parts, checks fit-up, programs equipment, performs maintenance, inspects welds and responds when production does not behave as expected.

Modern welding safety therefore becomes a combination of engineering controls, machine safety, training and task-appropriate PPE.

Protective clothing and gloves are only one layer-but they remain an essential one whenever workers are exposed to welding hazards.

The Future Welder May Be More Valuable, Not Less

The most important lesson from 2026 is not that machines are replacing welders.

It is that repetitive welding and skilled welding are beginning to separate.

Automation can provide speed and repeatability. Skilled people provide judgment, adaptability and problem-solving.

That makes worker protection increasingly important.

For welding PPE manufacturers, distributors and private-label brands, the opportunity is therefore not simply to produce heavier gloves or thicker jackets.

It is to develop protection around the way welding work is actually changing:

safer, more ergonomic, more task-specific-and designed for the skilled people automation still depends on.

About Us

Guangdong Ming Shun Labour Protective Products Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as“Mingshun”) is located in Pukang Industrial Park, Gaozhou City, Maoming, Guangdong Province, China. Formerly known as Gaozhou Mingshun Labor Protection Products Co., Ltd., the company has remained dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) since its establishment.